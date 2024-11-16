Mike Tyson accidentally flashed everyone before Jake Paul fight. Video goes viral

Mike Tyson accidentally flashed viewers during a pre-fight interview with Netflix. A ‘cheeky’ video of the moment is currently going viral online. The 58-year-old boxing legend was speaking to Netflix ahead of his highly-anticipated fight with Jake Paul when he unintentionally gave viewers a look at his rear end. Mike Tyson accidentally bared his behind in a pre-match interview(X/@Netflix)

The video shows an interviewer asking Mike Tyson to predict the outcome of his fight with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Tyson kept his response short and sweet. “Vicious win,” he predicted.

However, that wasn’t the reason why the interview has gone massively viral online, racking up more than 10 million views on X. The viral fame has more to do with a shot of Tyson’s rear end that left viewers gasping in surprise.

After predicting his own win, Mike Tyson turned around and gave the camera a clear look at his behind. The former heavyweight champion was filmed wearing only a jockstrap.

As Tyson’s interview went viral, Netflix joined the fun and posted the video with a tongue-in-cheek caption.

“Mike Tyson’s pre-fight interview got real cheeky,” the streaming giant wrote on X while sharing the video.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

Meanwhile, the results of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight left Tyson fans disappointed. Jake Paul won a unanimous decision over Mike Tyson - the fight wasn't close on the judge's cards, with one giving Paul an 80-72 edge and the other two calling it 79-73.

It was the first sanctioned fight since 2005 for Tyson. Paul started fighting a little more than four years ago. The bout between the 27-year-old social media influencer-turned-prizefighter Paul and the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Tyson was streamed live on Netflix and played out in front of a sold-out crowd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

(With inputs from agencies)