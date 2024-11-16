Jake Paul shows off ‘the most expensive boxing outfit’ in history. Can you guess the number?

Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer, shows off his flashy walkout outfit just hours before stepping into the ring with the boxing legend Mike Tyson. Jake Paul weighs in the day before his fight against Mike Tyson at the Toyota Music Factory. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

On Instagram, Paul shared a video showcasing his diamond-encrusted boxing shoes and shorts. The outfit features 380 carats of real diamonds and includes a custom piece painted by renowned street artist Alec Monopoly, famous for incorporating the board game character ‘Mr. Monopoly’ into his work. “Most expensive boxing outfit of all time. 380 carats. Painted by @alecmonopoly,” Paul captioned the clip.

Jake Paul's diamond-encrusted boxing shoes come with a $1 million price tag, while his shorts feature exclusive original artwork by Alec Monopoly, making him a walking work of art in the ring(Instagram/Jake Paul)

Jake Paul to don ‘the most expensive fight outfit in the history of boxing’

Earlier in the week, Paul hinted at the opulence of his attire during an appearance on the Talk Tuah podcast. “This outfit that I have made for the fight is the most expensive fight outfit in the history of boxing,” Paul told host Haliey Welch. “It’s $1 million. It has cost a pretty penny and it is very shiny, that’s the hints I will give.”

“For the walkout I am going to be driving in a certain vehicle to the ring, which is going to be pretty cool,” he teased. “The rest you are going to have to wait and see. The song is sort of related to Mike Tyson’s career and a film that he did.”

During a pre-fight press conference, YouTuber-turned-boxer showcased a diamond-studded earpiece designed to prevent any mishaps, alluding Tyson’s infamous 1997 ear-biting incident with Evander Holyfield. “I’m not getting my ---- bit off on Friday night. So I got my diamond, spiked, ear covers right there,” Paul quipped, revealing the $100,000 custom piece crafted by VOBARA.

What is Mike Tyson donning?

Meanwhile, the former heavyweight champion will opt for a more sentimental approach with his gear. According to USA Today, he will wear his signature black trunks with the name of his late daughter, Exodus Sierra Tyson, stitched in white lettering on one leg.

The fight promises big paydays for both, with Paul reportedly earning $40 million and Tyson pocketing $20 million.