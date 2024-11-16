Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: How much will both boxers be paid for iconic fight and what prize money will the winner get?

Friday night’s clash between boxing legend Mike Tyson and social media star-turned-fighter Jake Paul isn’t just about bragging rights — it’s a massive financial spectacle. Hosted at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which can accommodate 80,000 fans, the event is set to generate record-breaking revenues through ticket sales, VIP packages, and broadcast rights. Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul after weighing in at the Toyota Music Factory. (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Fans attending the fight in person have shelled out premium amounts, with VIP packages priced between $5,000 and $25,000. For the most extravagant experience, the exclusive MVP Owner's Experience is valued at an eye-popping $2 million. On top of this, the fight will be broadcast live on Netflix, adding another layer of lucrative earnings for all parties involved.

But the real money lies in the fighters' pockets. While Tyson’s exact payout remains undisclosed, boxing industry insiders estimate his earnings could soar to $20 million for this fight. A boxing icon and one of the sport’s most enduring names, Tyson’s comeback bouts consistently attract global attention and hefty paychecks.

Jake Paul, never one to shy away from talking numbers, hinted at his earnings during an August press conference promoting the fight. “I’m here to make $40 million and knock out a legend,” the YouTuber-turned-boxer boldly declared. Known for his ability to pull massive audiences, Paul’s fights continue to break barriers between traditional sports and modern entertainment, ensuring sky-high payouts.

Tyson boasts an impressive 50-6 professional record, with 44 knockouts and two no-contests. In contrast, Jake Paul holds a 10-1 professional record, with seven knockouts, though his opponents have largely been former UFC fighters rather than seasoned boxers. Notable names on Paul’s list include YouTuber Ali Eson Gib and former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Paul's sole defeat came last year against Tommy Fury, the half-brother of former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Throughout his professional career, Mike Tyson was considered one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time. He held the title of undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990.