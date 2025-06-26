Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Epic Games FTC settlement: Who is eligible for a Fortnite refund before July deadline and how much will you receive

ByHT News Desk
Jun 26, 2025 09:09 PM IST

Following a $245 million settlement with the FTC, Fortnite players can now file claims for refunds as compensation for “deceptive practices.”

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced that it was reopening applications for Fortnite gamers to claim compensation related to a 2023 settlement with Epic Games. The company had then agreed to pay $245 million as compensation for the agency’s claim that they used “deceptive practices to trick players into making unwanted purchases.” The announcement came on Wednesday (June 25).

How to get a Fortnite refund?
How to get a Fortnite refund?

The first round of refunds worth $72 million was issued by the FTC in December. Those who file a valid claim by June 2025-26 will receive payments totaling $126 million.

Who is eligible for Fortnite refund?

As per FTC guidelines, those who satisfy any of these statements can file a claim:

  •  “You were charged in-game currency for items you didn’t want between January 2017 and September 2022
  • “Your child made charges to your credit card without your knowledge between January 2017 and November 2018
  • “Your account was locked between January 2017 and September 2022 after you complained to your credit card company about wrongful charges.

What is the deadline to submit a claim?

Applicants can go on to the FTC’s website and file a suitable claim by July 9. Those above 18 years of age can do so on their own while those who are underage need a parent or guardian to do the same for them. However, in such a case, the parent/ guardian must enter their own name and contact information.

When will payments be processed?

The FTC will send all additional payments in 2026 once they have “reviewed and validated all claims”. Refunds will be processed via checks or PayPal payments. The exact amount depends on how many claims are filed by individuals which the FTC is currently approximating to be around 900,000.

“The Commission’s interactive dashboards for refund data provide a state-by-state breakdown of refunds in FTC cases. In 2024, FTC actions led to more than $339 million in refunds to consumers across the country,” reads the official news release issued by the FTC.

Those who still have doubts can call 1-833-915-0880 or reach out to admin@fortniterefund.com to resolve their queries.

By Stuti Gupta

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
