Eight Black Airport Shuttle abruptly shuts down, stranded travellers demand refunds

A northern Colorado airport shuttle service suddenly shut down, leaving customers with ride vouchers they can’t use and no clear answers about when—or if—they’ll get their money back. Eight Black’s phone line now plays a recorded message announcing the shutdown. (@eightblacktrasnport/Instagram)

Eight Black Airport Shuttle announced on its website and Facebook page that it officially closed on Friday, June 13. The message, signed by owner and founder Simon Chen, left many customers frustrated and confused.

“I sincerely apologize for not including information about how we would handle vouchers in our previous email regarding the closure of our shuttle business. That was an incredibly difficult day for me professionally,” the statement reads.

“We are actively working on a system to manage the refund process, and it is my full intention to refund every single customer, no matter how long it takes. I know this situation has been a letdown for you and for the Boulder County community,” as cited by Daily camera report.

Company may take up to 12 months to provide refunds

According to the company's website, anyone who fills out the voucher refund request form will be contacted with information about how the refund process will work. Customers who bought vouchers during the most recent sale will be refunded first. The company warned it could take up to 12 months to complete all refunds.

“If we can make it happen sooner, we will,” Chen added in the statement. “I am truly sorry for any inconvenience caused by the closure of the shuttle service.”

As of Monday afternoon, the Facebook post had more than 250 comments. One customer wrote, “We have over a dozen … tickets (vouchers) bought that need to be redeemed. You were running sales last week or two ago? I want my money back.”

Many others shared similar concerns, with some noting their purchases were too old to dispute with their credit card companies.

Eight Black’s phone line now plays a recorded message announcing the shutdown.

At the company's office at 206 S. Main St., the parking lot gates were open Monday afternoon, and several company vehicles, along with some private cars, were parked outside. The building itself was locked, and no one answered the buzzer. Inside, lights were still on, and items like bags and half-finished drinks were visible on desks, as per reports.

When was Eight Black launched?

Chen launched Eight Black in 2015. In 2022, the company took over Green Ride’s shuttle route between Denver International Airport and various locations in the Boulder and Longmont area.