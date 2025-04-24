Menu Explore
Man drives 1.8 crore car as ride-hailing cab, earns over 46,000 in a day

BySimran Singh
Apr 24, 2025 03:29 PM IST

A Beijing man is earning up to ₹58,000 in a single ride-hailing trip by using a luxury Maybach S480 as his taxi.

A 30-year-old man from China is going viral for using a luxury Mercedes-Maybach S480 as a ride-hailing car and making more than 58,000 in just one trip, according to South China Morning Post.

He bought the Maybach for 1.55 million yuan (approximately ₹1.80 crore) and began documenting his journey to break even.(Representational Image/Pexel)
He bought the Maybach for 1.55 million yuan (approximately 1.80 crore) and began documenting his journey to break even.(Representational Image/Pexel)

The man, surnamed Yuan, lives in Beijing and runs a social media account titled “Old Yuan Drives a Maybach for Ride-Hailing.” His unique profession has attracted nearly 120,000 followers online.

Originally from Henan province in northern China, Yuan has been working in the luxury ride-hailing business since 2019. On November 1 last year, he bought the Maybach for 1.55 million yuan (approximately 1.80 crore) and began documenting his journey to break even.

Income

In a video shared on April 13, Yuan revealed that he started his day at 6:45 AM and earned 4,000 yuan (around 46,000) by completing a full-day ride. He said, “Let’s go! Driving a luxury Maybach ride-hailing car is not only my job but also my livelihood. Currently, the Maybach model can only be specifically ordered for ride-hailing in Beijing and Shanghai.”

He added, “It is uncertain when it will be available in other cities, so please watch rationally.”

Also read: Furious tourist’s meltdown at Bangkok hotel goes viral: ‘Bloody fool. We have already paid’

Speaking to Haibao News on April 15, Yuan said he made a down payment of 680,000 yuan ( 79.7 lakh), of which 500,000 yuan ( 58.6 lakh) came from his savings over six years. The remaining amount was covered through a five-year loan, with monthly EMIs of 14,466 yuan ( 1.7 lakh).

Yuan said he focuses on quality rather than quantity by catering to high-end, pre-booked clients. He handles around 40 rides a month, and some of them pay more than 5,000 yuan (about 58,600) per trip. Despite expenses, he claims to save nearly 10,000 yuan ( 1.1 lakh) every month while maintaining a relaxed lifestyle.

“My monthly fuel costs are about 3,000 yuan ( 35,000). I spend another 2,000 to 3,000 yuan ( 23,000 to 35,000) on food, and rent is 4,500 yuan ( 52,700). I still have some savings left. The best part is that I get to drive a Maybach at only 30 and still save close to 10,000 yuan a month,” Yuan said.

His story has sparked lively conversations online. A user wrote, “So is he rich or not? If he is rich, why is he still doing ride-hailing? If he is not, how is he driving a Maybach?”

Another added, "I just checked the fares for an S-class Mercedes, 5.5 km costs nearly 300 yuan ( 3,500). Who on earth is hailing a Maybach? I am not sure I will ever get to ride one in this lifetime.”

Also read: Video shows Florida man casually offering vodka to cops chasing him: 'You guys had fun?'

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
