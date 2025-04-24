Man drives 1.8 crore car as ride-hailing cab, earns over 46,000 in a day

A 30-year-old man from China is going viral for using a luxury Mercedes-Maybach S480 as a ride-hailing car and making more than ₹58,000 in just one trip, according to South China Morning Post. He bought the Maybach for 1.55 million yuan (approximately ₹ 1.80 crore) and began documenting his journey to break even.(Representational Image/Pexel)

The man, surnamed Yuan, lives in Beijing and runs a social media account titled “Old Yuan Drives a Maybach for Ride-Hailing.” His unique profession has attracted nearly 120,000 followers online.

Originally from Henan province in northern China, Yuan has been working in the luxury ride-hailing business since 2019. On November 1 last year, he bought the Maybach for 1.55 million yuan (approximately ₹1.80 crore) and began documenting his journey to break even.

Income

In a video shared on April 13, Yuan revealed that he started his day at 6:45 AM and earned 4,000 yuan (around ₹46,000) by completing a full-day ride. He said, “Let’s go! Driving a luxury Maybach ride-hailing car is not only my job but also my livelihood. Currently, the Maybach model can only be specifically ordered for ride-hailing in Beijing and Shanghai.”

He added, “It is uncertain when it will be available in other cities, so please watch rationally.”

Speaking to Haibao News on April 15, Yuan said he made a down payment of 680,000 yuan ( ₹79.7 lakh), of which 500,000 yuan ( ₹58.6 lakh) came from his savings over six years. The remaining amount was covered through a five-year loan, with monthly EMIs of 14,466 yuan ( ₹1.7 lakh).

Yuan said he focuses on quality rather than quantity by catering to high-end, pre-booked clients. He handles around 40 rides a month, and some of them pay more than 5,000 yuan (about ₹58,600) per trip. Despite expenses, he claims to save nearly 10,000 yuan ( ₹1.1 lakh) every month while maintaining a relaxed lifestyle.

“My monthly fuel costs are about 3,000 yuan ( ₹35,000). I spend another 2,000 to 3,000 yuan ( ₹23,000 to ₹35,000) on food, and rent is 4,500 yuan ( ₹52,700). I still have some savings left. The best part is that I get to drive a Maybach at only 30 and still save close to 10,000 yuan a month,” Yuan said.

His story has sparked lively conversations online. A user wrote, “So is he rich or not? If he is rich, why is he still doing ride-hailing? If he is not, how is he driving a Maybach?”

Another added, "I just checked the fares for an S-class Mercedes, 5.5 km costs nearly 300 yuan ( ₹3,500). Who on earth is hailing a Maybach? I am not sure I will ever get to ride one in this lifetime.”

