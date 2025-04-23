Video shows Florida man casually offering vodka to cops chasing him: 'You guys had fun?'

A Florida man who was being chased by the police after he allegedly stole several items from a convenience store was caught on camera casually offering a policeman, who was pursing him, an alcoholic beverage. After he was chased, tased and arrested, Richard Smith asked the cops if they had fun.(X/JaysonAltons)

According to Fox 35 Orlando, 39-year-old Richard Christopher Smith offered pursuing deputies a vodka spritzer in the middle of a car chase. The cops were chasing Smith after they responded to a call from the Spring Lake Market from where Smith is believed to have allegedly stolen several alcoholic beverages.

After the police reached the spot, he fled in a vehicle, prompting a pursuit. “It was during this pursuit when Smith held a can of Ketel One vodka spritz out the window as he drove by a deputy trying to get him to stop, telling the deputy ‘I was just going to give you a drink, that’s it’ as he passed,” the sheriff’s office told Fox 35 Orlando.

His remark left the policemen confused. “We don’t know if he was expecting us to just say ‘Cheers!’ and let him go, or what," they said.

The chase came to a dramatic end just minutes later in a parking lot of a nearby airport. Police said that the Miami resident had attempted to ram two patrol cars even after all four of his tires had been shredded by spike strips.

However, Smith seemed unfazed by the chase and tried to walk away from the scene while puffing on a cigarrette even though he was surrounded by police. “You guys had fun, though, right?” he asked them, after he was tased and arrested.

Smith has been charged with two charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of resisting arrest, driving under influence (DUI) and refusal to submit to a DUI test and theft.