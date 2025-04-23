Furious tourist’s meltdown at Bangkok hotel goes viral: ‘Bloody fool. We have already paid’

A viral video shows an irate tourist screaming at hotel staff inside a Thailand hotel, reportedly losing his temper after a payment error regarding his stay. The video shows the man verbally abuse hotel employees while his family watched.(Representational)

In the shocking footage, the man is seen verbally abusing the staff at the Holiday Inn in Bangkok, shouting at the top of his voice and attempting to lunge at a woman behind the front desk, all while surrounded by his family. The terrified employee tries to calmly respond to his questions, but he continues to scream, his words almost unintelligible at times.

Some reports claimed the man was of Indian origin, while others suggested he had travelled from Sri Lanka. HT.com has not independently verified this information.

From the video, it appears that when the guest checked into the hotel, his credit card was held for payment. However, one of his relatives had apparently already paid for their stay and he was accusing the hotel of charging them twice.

‘He can’t be shouting'

Accusing the hotel of cheating him, the barefoot man while wearing a "Greatest Dad Ever" T-shirt, confronted the front desk staff. His outburst frightened the employees, who made several attempts to explain the situation, but he continued to shout and slammed his hand on the counter while hurling profanities.

“Bloody fools, bloody thieves, bloody rogues,” he yelled repeatedly.

Other guests attempted to intervene, urging the man to calm down. “He can’t be shouting like that. That’s not right. He can’t be doing that,” one of them is heard saying in the video.

Nevertheless, the man was undeterred. “But he has already paid the money. Bloody fool. Bloody fool. We have already paid. Bloody fool,” he screamed, while his relatives tried to explain their side to the staff.

Video sparks debate

The video shocked users online who were stunned by the man's violent behaviour. “I am surprised the hotel staff entertained this kind of unruly behaviour. Even if the hotel was at fault, who has the right to “bark” at the staff like this? This guy seems to be mentally unstable,” said one of them.

Another remarked, “They do it in Europe, they will be thrown in jail. Thai nationals are soft spoken by nature. He barks as he knows they won’t yell at him.”

Others sympathised with the man's family who stood and watched him have a meltdown in public, saying they “felt sorry” that they must have to deal with such a violent person.