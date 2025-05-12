PayPal to get a new feature? What we know about changes coming to platform

Out with the old and in with a bold new direction, PayPal is no longer just a payments platform. In a major pivot that could reshape the digital advertising landscape, the company has unveiled a sweeping update designed to extend its reach far beyond transactions. With the launch of its new Offsite Ads platform, PayPal is tapping into its massive trove of consumer data to offer targeted advertising across the open web. PayPal pivots to Offsite Ads, expanding from payments to targeted advertising across the web.(REUTERS)

What is PayPal’s Offsite Ads platform?

On April 29, 2025, PayPal announced that it will be going beyond its horizons and properties via a huge change to its platform called Offsite Ads. With this, it is unlocking the power of its vast transaction graph to help advertisers reach millions of consumers across the open web. Previously limited to ads within its own ecosystem, the company will now serve targeted display and video ads on third-party publisher sites, as reported by EcoPortal.

The new feature is based on PayPal’s diverse two-sided network that bridges customers and merchants. Since this will be a data-driven approach, it will provide a new level of precision in the field of advertising that will enable the ability to judge cross-merchant transactions well.

While PayPal is introducing this new data-based approach, it is to be noted that the platform will continue to protect the data privacy of its customers. The other advertising models are based on conventional methods like consumer behaviour or probability models, Offsite Ads will be based on the actual transactions between the customer and the merchants.

Mark Grether, SVP and General Manager of PayPal Ads shared, “With Offsite Ads, we’re helping brands engage the right consumers with the right message – beyond PayPal properties – and drive measurable business outcomes. It’s a fundamentally different approach from traditional ad platforms, built on actual cross-merchant purchase behaviour rather than assumptions.”

How will PayPal’s Offsite Ads be available?

PayPal has already bagged a partner for its news feature– Publicis Media. The agency is set to offer Offsite Ads to advertisers to enable more precision, rigour, and performance in their campaigns.

PayPal’s transaction data unlocks a unique understanding of real purchase intent across categories and merchants. It gives advertisers a powerful new way to meet consumer needs, optimise their media investments, and ultimately drive stronger returns.”

Offsite Ads will roll out across leading advertising channels, allowing brands to launch large-scale campaigns on premium websites, mobile apps, and connected TV (CTV) platforms.