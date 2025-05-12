TD Bank branches closing: Key update for customers across 38 locations, 10 states
TD Bank Branches Closing: In its latest update on branch closures, TD Bank assured thousands of customers of a ‘smooth process’. The Canadian multinational banking and financial services corporation, headquartered in Toronto, had to cope with an over $3 billion fine last year after it pleaded guilty to money laundering charges for failing to prevent illegal transactions by drug cartels.
The bank reportedly has plans to open 150 new branches by 2027, but for now, 38 branches across 10 US states will be closed.
In a statement to Banking Dive, a TD Bank spokesperson said: “We are committed to making this transition as smooth as possible for our impacted customers and colleagues and look forward to continuing to provide legendary service via one of our approximately 1,100 stores or any channel our customers choose."
List of TD Bank branches which will close by next month
Connecticut
North Branford: 1289 Foxon Rd
Torrington: 215 High St
District of Columbia
1611 Wisconsin Avenue NW
Florida
Daytona Beach: 1590 South Nova Rd
Lake City: 160 NW Main Blvd
Miami Beach: 500 Collins Ave
Massachusetts
Bradford: 860 South Main St
East Longmeadow: 465 North Main St
Framingham: 420 Franklin St
Holyoke: 50 Holyoke St
Methuen: 547 Broadway
Tewksbury: 2345 Main St
Maine
Fairfield: 112 Main St
Fort Kent: 62 West Main St
Gorham: 95 Main St
Houlton: 6 North St
New Hampshire
Bristol: 10 N Main St
Contoocook: 884 Main St
Hampton: 40 High St
Wilton: 905 Elm St
New Jersey
Cedar Grove: 85 Pompton Ave # 107
Holmdel: 670 Laurel Ave
Marlton: 191 E. Rte. 70
Ringwood: 145 Skyline Dr
Flemington: 1 Royal Rd
Spring Lake Heights: 555 Warren Ave
New York
New York: 125 Park Ave
New York: 451 Lexington Ave
Middletown: 156 Dolson Ave. #A-B
Greenlawn: 460 Pulaski Rd
Plattsburgh: 136 Margaret St
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia: 8600 Germantown Pike
Frazer: 101 Lancaster Ave
Morrisville: 346 West Trenton Ave
South Carolina
Columbia: 1501 Main St
Greer: 6 Elmshorn Dr
Virginia
Centreville: 6200 Multiplex Dr
Reston: 1750 North Hampton Ave