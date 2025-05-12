TD Bank branches closing: Key update for customers across 38 locations, 10 states

TD Bank Branches Closing: In its latest update on branch closures, TD Bank assured thousands of customers of a ‘smooth process’. The Canadian multinational banking and financial services corporation, headquartered in Toronto, had to cope with an over $3 billion fine last year after it pleaded guilty to money laundering charges for failing to prevent illegal transactions by drug cartels. 38 TD Bank branches will be closing next month(Unsplash)

The bank reportedly has plans to open 150 new branches by 2027, but for now, 38 branches across 10 US states will be closed.

In a statement to Banking Dive, a TD Bank spokesperson said: “We are committed to making this transition as smooth as possible for our impacted customers and colleagues and look forward to continuing to provide legendary service via one of our approximately 1,100 stores or any channel our customers choose."

List of TD Bank branches which will close by next month

Connecticut

North Branford: 1289 Foxon Rd

Torrington: 215 High St

District of Columbia

1611 Wisconsin Avenue NW

Florida

Daytona Beach: 1590 South Nova Rd

Lake City: 160 NW Main Blvd

Miami Beach: 500 Collins Ave

Massachusetts

Bradford: 860 South Main St

East Longmeadow: 465 North Main St

Framingham: 420 Franklin St

Holyoke: 50 Holyoke St

Methuen: 547 Broadway

Tewksbury: 2345 Main St

Maine

Fairfield: 112 Main St

Fort Kent: 62 West Main St

Gorham: 95 Main St

Houlton: 6 North St

New Hampshire

Bristol: 10 N Main St

Contoocook: 884 Main St

Hampton: 40 High St

Wilton: 905 Elm St

New Jersey

Cedar Grove: 85 Pompton Ave # 107

Holmdel: 670 Laurel Ave

Marlton: 191 E. Rte. 70

Ringwood: 145 Skyline Dr

Flemington: 1 Royal Rd

Spring Lake Heights: 555 Warren Ave

New York

New York: 125 Park Ave

New York: 451 Lexington Ave

Middletown: 156 Dolson Ave. #A-B

Greenlawn: 460 Pulaski Rd

Plattsburgh: 136 Margaret St

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia: 8600 Germantown Pike

Frazer: 101 Lancaster Ave

Morrisville: 346 West Trenton Ave

South Carolina

Columbia: 1501 Main St

Greer: 6 Elmshorn Dr

Virginia

Centreville: 6200 Multiplex Dr

Reston: 1750 North Hampton Ave