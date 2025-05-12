Who is Shelby Ann Howell? The winner who beat Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson at Miss Maine USA

Miss Maine USA 2025 drew extra attention thanks to high-profile contestants, including Jordan Hudson, the girlfriend of former Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and Isabelle Saint Cyr, the pageant’s first-ever transgender contestant. However, it was Shelby Ann Howell who emerged victorious at this year’s pageant, taking home the coveted crown amid a highly publicised competition. Shelby Ann Howell won Miss Maine USA 2025, surpassing high-profile contestants like Jordan Hudson and Isabelle Saint Cyr. (@missmeusa)

Also Read: Taylor Swift's big Mother's Day surprise to fans amid Lively-Baldoni row

Who is Shelby Ann Howell?

Howell, who represented Bangor, was crowned as the next Miss Maine USA by the outgoing winner, Anne Baldridge. In an interview post her win, she said, “I have worked so hard for this, so I'm genuinely really proud of my journey." She shared the upbringing of her mother, who raised the pageant winner as a single mom. As she won the crown on Mother’s Day, she shared that her non-profit organisation, which works diligently to provide for single parents, was inspired by her mother.

Sharing her hopes after winning the crown, Howell added that her wish is to expand her advocacy work and continue to provide aid to the families of Maine. She told the reporters, “I want to be an inspiration for others as well. This is just a great stepping stone,” as reported by Miss Maine Centre.

According to Howell’s official Instagram account, she has also won titles like Miss Cosmo World in 2023 and Miss Multiverse America 2019. Standing in the winner’s spot, she pushed Hudson, who was participating again this year, to the third position in the competition. In 2024, she ended up as the runner-up in the competition.

Also Read: SNL trolls Trump's DC Attorney Jeanine Pirro, Hegseth with ‘old drinking buddy’ jokes; 'They're not the A-Team'

Hudson’s apparent message to haters

During the interview portion of the Miss Maine pageant, Hudson appeared to address recent criticism head-on, seemingly referencing backlash from her widely discussed CBS interview, where she awkwardly deflected a question about how she met Bill Belichick. Before diving into her answer, she was asked how she was doing.

In response, via Mass Live, the 24-year-old said, “I’m feeling an immense amount of pride right now. I hope anyone who’s watching this finds the strength to push through whatever it is that they’re going through and embodies that hate never wins,” as reported by Fox News. She represented Hancock, her hometown, in the competition.

Meanwhile, Belichick also made an appearance at the beauty pageant, cheering for his girlfriend from the front row amid the public scrutiny of their relationship.