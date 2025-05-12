Taylor Swift's big Mother's Day surprise to fans amid Lively-Baldoni row

Pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce surprised their fans in Philadelphia this Mother's Day, as the couple was seen enjoying a casual outing in the city on Sunday, May 11. According to fan photos shared online, the appearance marks a rare public sighting for the duo, who have mostly kept a low profile since the Super Bowl and Swift’s Eras Tour. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted in Philadelphia on Mother's Day, May 11, 2025. Jamie Squire/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Swift and Kelce’s rare sighting in Philadelphia on Mother’s Day

The popular couple’s sighting in Philadelphia is the first time they have been spotted on a public outing in almost two months. Their last date plans were recorded on March 14, when they were captured entering a restaurant in New York City, according to photos obtained by People.

This gap between their two public sightings is a result of Swift and Kelce enjoying some downtime together after the singer wound up her grand Eras Tour and the latter finished his Super Bowl season, where the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Their cosy outing comes amid heightened media attention surrounding the singer’s unexpected involvement in a legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Swift was recently subpoenaed by Baldoni’s legal team in connection with a $400 million defamation lawsuit, despite her representatives maintaining that she has no direct involvement in the matter.

In April, a source shared with People, “They have been travelling nonstop and very much enjoy it. They are making the most of their time off together. They are hanging out with friends, too. It's a special time for them." They also stated that Swift and Kelce are “very serious and in sync,” adding, “They value the same things. Right now, the focus is very much on private time out of the spotlight."

Swift and Kelce skip the Met Gala

According to TMZ, while many fans were hoping for the couple to make a powerful appearance at the Met Gala, Swift and Kelce chose to skip the star-studded night. An insider revealed to the media outlet that the two did receive an invitation to be part of the festivities, however, they had to decline it because of their respective schedules.

On May 7, during the Mother’s Day special podcast episode, Donna Kelce pointed out that the Chiefs’ tight end was looking tan, presumably due to his travels with the Lover singer during their downtime. Donna said, “You look a little dark, Trav. You have a tan?”

Kelce fumbled his words as he struggled to answer the question and then joked, “I'm in my cubicle. I'm everywhere. I'm everywhere, mommy." Upon realising that her son does not want to discuss the matter on the episode, she said, “Got it. Looks like you guys were having fun.”