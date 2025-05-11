Amber Heard welcomes twins after fertility woes, reveals their gender and names on Mother's Day; ‘My Dream family’

Amber Heard announce the arrival of her twins, a male named Ocean and a daughter called Agnes. On Mother's Day, she shared a picture of the twins' feet on Instagram. Amber Heard welcomes twins(Twitter)

“I'll never forget Mother's Day 2025,” she captioned the photo. “This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years. Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang.”

The 39-year-old actress gave birth to twins, who are her second and third kids. In April, Heard's daughter Oonagh Paige turned four years old.

“My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full,” she continued.

Reflecting on her motherhood journey, she said that she completely transformed four years ago when she gave birth to her first daughter. “I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!!”

She opened up about her “fertility challenges”, calling it the “most humbling experience of my life.” Heard said she will always be appreciative that she was able to make this responsible and deliberate decision.

“To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you. Love always, A x.”

Also Read: Johnny Depp returns to Hollywood after legal battle with Amber Heard; Makers release his first look from Day Drinker

Amber Heard's first baby arrived via surrogacy

In December 2024, Heard's representative told People that the "Rum Diary" actress was "delighted" about expanding her family.

Heard remained silent when she became a mother in April 2021.

The actress from “Danish Girl” waited two months before announcing on Instagram that her baby Oonagh had arrived via surrogacy.

Heard relocated to Madrid, Spain, in 2022 in search of a more tranquil life after her legal fights with her ex-husband Johnny Depp came to a conclusion.

The director of the thriller In the Fire, Conor Allyn, who collaborated with Heard on the film, told PEOPLE in 2023 that Heard was "living her best life in Spain with her daughter and just finding happiness in that way."