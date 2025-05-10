Do you feel seen and heard in relationship? Study explains how personality and power dynamics shape your love life

Relationship satisfaction plays a big role in determining the longevity of your connection. In other words, it's how happy one feels in their relationship. Many factors are responsible for shaping how content you are. Personality and power dynamics can come in the way of your relationship satisfaction.(Shutterstock)

A study published in the Journal of Research in Personality elaborated on factors like personality traits and power dynamics that influence relationship satisfaction. Personality traits and how one perceives power in a relationship can significantly shape relationship satisfaction. The study examined 1,750 adults in various types of romantic relationships to decode this link.

Power perception

Power dynamics are essentially how much control or influence you think you or your partner has over each other in the relationship. Thinking your partner has more ‘power’ over you can affect how content you are in your relationship. According to the study, people who thought their partner had more power were less fulfilled in their relationship.

In contrast, if you feel like you have the upper hand in the power dynamics, it doesn't really affect your own satisfaction. So, if your partner is the one who's calling the shots regularly, chances are you are less happy. Moreover, identity also shapes power roles and your happiness, sometimes more than education or how rich you are.

Personality traits

The second aspect the study focused on was personality. The study found that people who were extroverted, more organised, and responsible felt much more powerful in relationships, whereas those who were neurotic, like emotionally sensitive, agreeable, and prone to being more cooperative and kind, were likely to feel somewhat less powerful.

Again, this differed based on gender identity, sexual orientation, and type of relationship. For instance, someone who is more feminine felt content with power dynamics and happier when their partner showed more power in the relationship. This indicates that identity also has a big role in shaping how you feel in your relationship. This new take shows a whole new side of relationship satisfaction, going beyond just chemistry.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.