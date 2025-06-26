Fortnite refunds roll out again: Here's how to claim your share from FTC settlement

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced on Wednesday, June 25, that it is issuing over $126 million in refunds to Fortnite players who were unfairly charged for in-game purchases they didn’t intend to make. So, if you or your child made accidental purchases in Fortnite, here’s what you need to know about claiming your refund. To claim refunds for accidental Fortnite purchases, players must submit claims by July 9, 2025. (Representative Image: Unsplash )

Also Read: NBA Draft Day 2: When and where to watch for free? Streaming details, channels and more

FTC announces latest round of Fortnite refunds

As part of its 2023 settlement with Epic Games, the FTC is now reopening the claims process for eligible Fortnite players, including parents or guardians of minors. Epic agreed to pay $245 million after the agency accused the company of using “deceptive practices” that led players to make unintended in-game purchases.

The first round of refunds was issued in December 2024 by the FTC, where the agency made over 629,000 payments, bringing the total sum to $72 million. In its latest round of refunds, the agency sent out nearly 970,000 payments, including checks and PayPal transactions. However, these will only reach consumers who have filled out a valid claim.

On June 25, the FTC stated, “Today's announcement brings the total amount of refunds the FTC has issued to consumer related to Epic's deceptive billing practices to nearly $200 million,” in a news release, as reported by USA Today.

Also Read: Jasmine Crockett mocks Melania Trump's modelling career, even questions her EB1 visa

How to claim Fortnite refunds?

According to the agency, consumers chose their preferred payment method, check or PayPal, when completing the claim form. Check recipients must cash their checks within 90 days, as indicated, while PayPal users have 30 days to redeem their funds. Those who haven’t filed a claim yet have until July 9, 2025, to do so at www.ftc.gov/fortnite.

Fortnite is known for its popular Battle Royale mode, which allows up to 100 players to fight in one go until there is one last standing. The game is free to download; however, there are in-game purchases, which are known as microtransactions among gamers. These microtransactions can be anything from costumes to certain dance moves, which gamers have understood over a period of time.

However, FTC believes that Epic Games used “dark patterns” to disguise in-game purchase prompts, leading players, often children, to unknowingly make purchases. In some cases, a single button press, such as waking the game from sleep or previewing an item, triggered charges without consent. These practices occurred between 2017 and 2022.