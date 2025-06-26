Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Fortnite refunds roll out again: Here's how to claim your share from FTC settlement

ByBhavika Rathore
Jun 26, 2025 08:20 PM IST

The FTC is issuing refunds to Fortnite players for unintended in-game purchases as part of its 2023 settlement with Epic Games.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced on Wednesday, June 25, that it is issuing over $126 million in refunds to Fortnite players who were unfairly charged for in-game purchases they didn’t intend to make. So, if you or your child made accidental purchases in Fortnite, here’s what you need to know about claiming your refund.

To claim refunds for accidental Fortnite purchases, players must submit claims by July 9, 2025. (Representative Image: Unsplash )
To claim refunds for accidental Fortnite purchases, players must submit claims by July 9, 2025. (Representative Image: Unsplash )

Also Read: NBA Draft Day 2: When and where to watch for free? Streaming details, channels and more

FTC announces latest round of Fortnite refunds

As part of its 2023 settlement with Epic Games, the FTC is now reopening the claims process for eligible Fortnite players, including parents or guardians of minors. Epic agreed to pay $245 million after the agency accused the company of using “deceptive practices” that led players to make unintended in-game purchases.

The first round of refunds was issued in December 2024 by the FTC, where the agency made over 629,000 payments, bringing the total sum to $72 million. In its latest round of refunds, the agency sent out nearly 970,000 payments, including checks and PayPal transactions. However, these will only reach consumers who have filled out a valid claim. 

On June 25, the FTC stated, “Today's announcement brings the total amount of refunds the FTC has issued to consumer related to Epic's deceptive billing practices to nearly $200 million,” in a news release, as reported by USA Today.

Also Read: Jasmine Crockett mocks Melania Trump's modelling career, even questions her EB1 visa

How to claim Fortnite refunds?

According to the agency, consumers chose their preferred payment method, check or PayPal, when completing the claim form. Check recipients must cash their checks within 90 days, as indicated, while PayPal users have 30 days to redeem their funds. Those who haven’t filed a claim yet have until July 9, 2025, to do so at www.ftc.gov/fortnite.

Fortnite is known for its popular Battle Royale mode, which allows up to 100 players to fight in one go until there is one last standing. The game is free to download; however, there are in-game purchases, which are known as microtransactions among gamers. These microtransactions can be anything from costumes to certain dance moves, which gamers have understood over a period of time. 

However, FTC believes that Epic Games used “dark patterns” to disguise in-game purchase prompts, leading players, often children, to unknowingly make purchases. In some cases, a single button press, such as waking the game from sleep or previewing an item, triggered charges without consent. These practices occurred between 2017 and 2022.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Fortnite refunds roll out again: Here's how to claim your share from FTC settlement
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On