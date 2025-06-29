Elon Musk's Indian-origin partner wishes him a happy birthday with clown cake, throwback pic

Elon Musk’s Indian-origin partner Shivon Zilis wished him a happy birthday with a then-and-now picture collage on the social media platform X. Zilis shared a throwback picture of Musk with a birthday cake, alongside a more recent picture of the world’s richest man with a similar clown-shaped cake. Shivon Zilis shared a then vs now picture collage on Elon Musk's birthday

“Happy birthday rocket man,” she wrote.

Shivon Zilis and Elon Musk have four children together: twins Strider and Azure (born in November 2021), a daughter named Arcadia, and a son named Seldon Lycurgus.

Their children were not pictured in this particular birthday post, but do appear occasionally on Shivon Zilis’ X page.

Who is Shivon Zilis?

Shovon Zilis is a Canadian businesswoman and executive at Neuralink, the neurotechnology company co-founded by Elon Musk. She was born to a Punjabi mother and a Canadian father.

Musk, CEO of Tesla, also has other children with multiple women - he has been vocal about his attempts to repopulate the earth.

However, a recent Wall Street Journal report indicated that Zilis enjoys “special status” within Musk’s inner circle. According to the report, she is the “most prominent of Musk’s mothers”.

Elon Musk turns 54

Elon Musk celebrated his 54th birthday on June 29. It was a day marked with celebrations but also with protests. According to a CBC report, demonstrations were held across North America against Musk on the occasion of his birthday.

Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, wished him on his birthday with a photo collage and a sweet caption. “Happy birthday Elon Musk,” she wrote. “My genius boy. Thank you for 54 years of fun, sleepless nights, excitement, surprises and entertainment. So proud of you.”

