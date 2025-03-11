Elon Musk’s son challenges mom Shivon Zilis with endless questions, Grok to the rescue

Elon Musk’s partner, Shivon Zilis, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an amusing anecdote about her son’s growing reliance on Grok, Musk’s AI chatbot. Elon Musk's son now relies on AI chatbot Grok for answers, says Shivon Zilis.

(Also read: Seldon Lycurgus: Elon Musk’s 14th kid has Punjabi roots, is ‘built like a juggernaut’)

In a post that has amassed over 489k views, Zilis wrote:

"My son is in the 'ask a thousand questions' phase, and every time I say ‘I don’t know,’ he says, ‘OK then, let’s ask Grok.’ Mommy’s lack of knowledge is no longer acceptable when he knows the voice on my phone can answer every question."

The post even caught the attention of Elon Musk, who simply responded, “Cool.”

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis welcome baby boy

The post came shortly after Zilis and Tesla CEO Elon Musk welcomed their third child together, a baby boy named Seldon Lycurgus. This marks Musk’s 14th child overall.

Zilis announced the news on X, stating that she and Musk had decided to share it publicly in honour of their daughter Arcadia’s birthday.

"Discussed with Elon, and in light of beautiful Arcadia's birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son, Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much," she wrote.

While Zilis did not specify when the baby was born, the news quickly garnered widespread attention online.

Who is Shivon Zilis?

A Canadian businesswoman and executive at Neuralink, Shivon Zilis has gained significant public recognition for her association with Musk. She reportedly had twins, Azure and Strider, with him in 2021 and recently welcomed their third child.

(Also read: Elon Musk reacts to Shivon Zilis’ loved-up post while ignoring Ashley St Clair)

Born in Canada to an Indian mother and a Canadian father, Zilis, 39, has an impressive professional background. She previously worked at Tesla as a Project Director from 2017 to 2019 and has also collaborated with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Zilis was one of the founding members of Bloomberg Beta, a venture capital firm backed by Bloomberg LP, where she led nine investments. In 2015, she was featured in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list of venture capitalists and later recognised in LinkedIn's 35 Under 35.

Recently, Zilis accompanied Musk during his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States.