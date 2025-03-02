Seldon Lycurgus: Elon Musk’s 14th kid has Punjabi roots, is ‘built like a juggernaut’

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has welcomed his 14th child, a son named Seldon Lycurgus, with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. This marks their fourth child together, following the births of twins Strider and Azure, and their daughter Arcadia. The birth announcement also renewed interest in Shivon’s Punjabi heritage, particularly in India. Elon Musk with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington DC, accompanied by his partner, Shivon Zilis, and three of their four children.(X)

Shivon Zilis was born in Ontario, Canada to a Punjabi Indian mother and a Caucasian Canadian father. In a 2015 interview with People magazine, Zilis said she “pretty much turned out white — I just got the big eyes from the Punjabi side.”

Many desis were surprised to learn that four of Elon Musk’s children have Indian roots through their mother Shivon Zilis.

The birth announcement

Shivon Zilis announced the birth of her and Musk’s fourth child in an X post on March 1. She revealed that the child was named Seldon Lycurgus.

“Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much,” she wrote.

Musk dropped a heart emoji in the comments section of the birth announcement.

Zilis graduated from Yale University in 2008 with degrees in economics and philosophy. She has had a distinguished career in the tech industry, having worked at IBM and later at Bloomberg Beta, where she focused on machine intelligence. She joined Tesla as a project director for the Autopilot team from 2017 to 2019 and currently serves as the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, a company co-founded by Musk.

Shivon and Musk welcomed two children, Azure and Strider, in 2021. In 2024, she welcomed their third child - the aforementioned Arcadia. Recently, Shivon Zilis accompanied Musk during his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while he was on a visit to the United States.