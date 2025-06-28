Shefali Jariwala's ex-husband Harmeet Singh ‘shattered’ by her death

Actor Shefali Jariwala's death on Friday night left the film industry in shock. In his first statement since her death, her ex-husband Harmeet Singh told Vicky Lalwani that he’s shattered by her death. The singer also stated that he was currently in Europe. Shefali Jariwala and Harmeet Singh were married from 2005 to 2009.

Harmeet Singh on ex-wife Shefali Jariwala’s death

Shefali’s ex-husband, Harmeet, said in his statement, “The fact that Shefali (Jariwala) is no more is shattering. I am in Europe.” Harmeet was married to Shefali from 2005 to 2009, and it took a while for the dust to settle between the former couple. He also reminisced about meeting her again a couple of years ago and said, “I remember having gone to Bangladesh for a show, about two-three years ago. Sunny Leone and Shefali were also there. We three came back together in a private plane, and Shefali and I sat next to each other. And yes, there was quite a long conversation that we had. Apart from that, I did meet her at a few events and parties where I remember we both wishing each other warmly.”

Shefai Jariwala’s sudden death

42-year-old Shefali Jariwala, who rose to fame through the remix of the song Kaanta Laga, was brought dead to a hospital in Mumbai at around 11:15 pm on Friday night by her husband Parag Tyagi. As per PTI, an autopsy has been performed on her body, and the opinion about her cause of death has been “reserved”, a police official said on Saturday.

The police received the information about her death at 1 am (Saturday), the official said. The body was sent to the civic-run Cooper hospital for post-mortem, he said. Shefali’s last rites were performed on Saturday evening. Her parents, husband and friends attended the funeral. More recently, Shefali had also grown popular through shows like Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss.