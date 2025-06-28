Shefali Jariwala's father consoles wife, fights back tears as he becomes pallbearer with Parag Tyagi for final rites

Actor Shefali Jariwala, who rose to fame with her performance in the remix of the song Kaanta Laga, died at the age of 42 after reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday night. Her friends and family gathered for her final rites, which took place at a crematorium in Oshiwara. Videos from the funeral surfaced online, showing her parents struggling to hold back their tears. Shefali Jariwala with her father Satish Jariwala and sister Shivani.

Shefali Jariwala's family and friends perform her final rites

A video shared by a paparazzo shows Shefali's father, Satish Jariwala, along with the actor's husband, Parag Tyagi, and friends like Hindustani Bhau, carrying her body for the final rites. The video also captured her father fighting back tears as he consoled his wife during the funeral. The emotional moment left fans grieving as well.

After Parag brought his wife's mortal remains back home from Cooper Hospital, Shefali's industry friends like Arti Singh, Mahira Sharma, and Surbhi Chandna, among others, were seen visiting their residence in Mumbai to offer their condolences to the family and pay their last respects to Shefali.

About Shefali Jariwala’s Death

Shefali was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband, Parag Tyagi, on Friday night. However, according to PTI, she was declared dead on arrival. While initial reports suggest she died of cardiac arrest, an official statement from the family is still awaited. Mumbai Police had sent the actor's body for a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death. Friends and colleagues from the entertainment industry, including Mika Singh, Aly Goni, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra, expressed deep sorrow and disbelief at her sudden demise.

Shefali had risen to fame with her appearance in Kaanta Laga and went on to feature in Salman Khan's film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The actor later participated in Salman’s reality show, Bigg Boss 13, which remains one of the most memorable seasons in the show’s history. While she didn't win the trophy, she won hearts with her strong personality on the show.