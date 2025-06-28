‘Mat karo’: Parag Tyagi begs paparazzi with folded hands as they crowd him again after wife Shefali Jariwala's death

Actor Shefali Jariwala died at 42 on Friday night after reportedly suffering a heart attack. Her body was taken to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem, and her husband, Parag Tyagi, was also seen arriving at the hospital, where he was mobbed by paparazzi. A video of the actor has now surfaced on the internet. Parag Tyagi pleaded with paparazzi to not record him.

Parag Tyagi requests paparazzi to stop photographing him

On Saturday, Parag was seen arriving at Cooper Hospital. As he stepped out of his car, paparazzi surrounded him to capture videos and photos. The actor was seen requesting them with folded hands to stop recording and said, "Please, mat karo." Visibly distraught, Parag was also seen stepping out later to take his pet dog Simba for a walk. A video showing him walking with the dog while holding a photo frame has also surfaced online.

Fans criticised the paparazzi for continuing to film Parag despite his request. One of the comments read, "Paps, have some compassion, leave him alone... Put yourself in his shoes and ask if you'd like cameras being shoved in your face at such a time." Another wrote, "Please leave him alone, why are you people behaving like that?" One more added, "Leave him yaar, at least at this time. Have some compassion, please."

Parag and Shefali met at a dinner party organised by a mutual friend. While it was love at first sight for Parag, Shefali took some time to realise her feelings for him. After her 2009 divorce from musician Harmeet Singh, the two dated for four years before tying the knot in 2014. Their chemistry was evident when they participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye Season 5.

About Shefali Jariwala's death

On Friday night, Shefali was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband Parag and three others. However, she was declared dead on arrival. While initial reports suggest she died of cardiac arrest, Mumbai Police are investigating her death and have sent her body to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem to confirm the cause.

Shefali’s friends from the industry have expressed disbelief and sorrow over her sudden demise. Mika Singh wrote on Instagram, "I am deeply shocked, saddened and feeling a heavy heart. Our beloved star and my dear friend Shefali Jariwala has left us." Aly Goni, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra also shared tributes.