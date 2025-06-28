Shefali Jariwala's mother weeps inconsolably as she leaves Mumbai hospital hours after daughter's death

Actor-model Shefali Jariwala's mother, Sunita Jariwala, was devastated at her daughter's death. Several videos of Sunita crying inconsolably emerged while leaving the hospital on social media platforms on Friday night. Shefali Jariwala's mother visited the Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital.

Shefali Jariwala's mom weeps after news about daughter's death

In a video shared on Instagram, Sunita was seen crying her eyes out as she exited the Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in a car. A woman hugged Sunita and rested her head on her shoulder while another woman sat next to her.

Earlier, a video of Shefali's husband-actor Parag Tyagi leaving the hospital also emerged on social media platforms.

What happened to Shefali

Shefali was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in suburban Mumbai by Parag on Friday night. "She was brought to the hospital around 11.15 pm (Friday). The on-duty doctor declared her dead on arrival,” a hospital source told news agency PTI. As per several reports, Shefali died of a heart attack, though there is no official statement yet from the family or her representatives.

The cause behind actor Shefali Jariwala's death is yet to be ascertained, and her body has been taken for postmortem, the Mumbai Police told PTI on Saturday. "Her body was found at her residence in Andheri. The police received the information at 1 am (Saturday). Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for postmortem. The cause of her death is not yet clear," police stated.

A mobile forensic unit and a team of Mumbai Police reached the actor's apartment in the Golden Rays-Y building, an official said.

About Shefali

Shefali, 42, was best known for her iconic music video Kaanta Laga, a remix of an old Lata Mangeshkar song from the 1972 movie Samadhi. She gained popularity through her participation in reality shows such as Nach Baliye, a dance-based show series, with her husband, and later, Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13.