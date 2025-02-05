Surbhi Chandna cries in photo with husband Karan Sharma, shares ups and downs of her married life

Television actor Surbhi Chandna, who tied the knot with her longtime partner Karan Sharma in March 2023, recently left her fans worried after she shared an emotional picture with her husband and penned a heartfelt note talking about the ups and downs of married life and her learnings from marriage in general. Surbhi Chandna pens an emotional note about ups and downs in marriage.

Surbhi gets emotional

Taking to Instagram, Surbhi shared a picture of herself shedding a tear, while her husband Karan hugged her from behind and clicked a picture of them. In her post, Surbhi clarified that the picture was taken two months after her marriage and that her husband wasn’t the reason for her tears. Rather, he captured the vulnerable moment to uplift her spirits. She wrote, "Yes, Instagram is mostly about all the good times and very rarely about the lows, and hardly will you see celebrities speak about difficult times, portraying it as if it's been a cakewalk, which is absolutely false. It's such a strange happy feeling that in a month, we will be a year into our marriage."

Surbhi on ups and downs in marriage

As Surbhi approaches her one-year wedding anniversary, she opened up about the ups and downs of married life and penned some of her learnings from her marriage. She wrote, "It’s never easy when you are trying to build a life together as husband and wife. You are only ever adjusting, compromising, and it’s so much easier being girlfriend and boyfriend (you are writing your own manual)."

She added that she missed her parents right after she got married and would break down, missing her father the most, saying, "And then the responsibilities that came along—no one ever told you or prepared you for them. You’re just about coping with one role, and then something else erupts, and the loop keeps looping."

Talking about balancing work and her marriage, she said, "We began working on our music label/production as producers, alongside my acting career, with no help or guidance in the business. Working together as professionals came with our share of fights. Keeping egos away and finding that middle ground has been a learning experience. We loved, helped each other heal, just like in the above picture, uplifted each other’s spirits when things didn’t go as planned, and now we’re on the path to help each other follow our dreams and passion."

Surbhi acknowledged that the first year of marriage is often the toughest, even more so after dating for 14 years, and concluded, "God knows how our parents made it look easy! Every day, we are finding that right tune. We make pacts and enjoy every moment life throws at us. We often don’t value what we have and look for happiness externally, when we know it’s inside and around us."

Fans react

Surbhi's fans were worried after seeing her crying. One of the comments read, "Dil dukha hai magar tuta to nahi apki tarah. Me bhi mayoos hoon, umeed pe duniya qayam hai." Another wrote, "More power to you both ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for being so brave." Another commented, "I was scared when I first saw the pic, but the caption..." Another fan wrote, "Don't be sad."

Surbhi and Karan have recently launched their music label. The actor was last seen in a music video, Zikr Tera, alongside Kunal Jaisingh, her co-star from the show Ishqbaaz.