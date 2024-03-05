Newlyweds Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma share official pics from dreamy Jaipur ceremony. See their complete wedding album

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's wedding took place in Jaipur, Rajasthan on March 2. On Tuesday, the newlyweds took to Instagram to share beautiful wedding photos. Their caption read, "Finally home after 13 years. We seek all your love and blessings as we embark on this new journey together.' Also read | Surbhi Chandna on her hush-hush roka: ‘It was a three-day affair in Goa’ Surbhi Chandna gets a kiss from Karan Sharma in one of wedding photos.

Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma's wedding album

Actor Surbhi Chandna was stunning as an unconventional bride in her silver lehenga set, styled with a pink veil, while her groom Karan looked dapper in a silver sherwani. "Dreamy... love love lots of love to you both," read a comment on Surbhi and Karan's wedding post. “My eyes teared up watching you guys getting united... God bless you both.”

More reactions to wedding pics

A person also praised Surbhi's bridal look, and commented, "Most stunning bride ever!" Another said, "Finally a beautiful outfit and not the copied one." One more wrote, “How absolutely gorgeous you look! Huge congratulations to both of you beautiful people! Stay blessed.”

On Monday, Surbhi Chandna had also shared a blurry picture from her wedding day that hid her and Karan's faces and only showed her hands covered in mehendi and featuring a huge diamond ring. Her accompanying caption on Instagram mentioned their wedding date as well as the year they started dating. It read, "02.03.2024... estd. 2010."

More about their relationship and wedding

The eagerly-anticipated celebrity wedding and pre-wedding festivities took place at Chomu Palace Hotel in Jaipur, which has been featured in movies such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bol Bachchan.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma began dating in 2010, and recently shared the news of their marriage. They announced their engagement on January 15, 2024, along with their wedding date.

