 Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma share wedding pics from dreamy Jaipur ceremony - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / TV / Newlyweds Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma share official pics from dreamy Jaipur ceremony. See their complete wedding album

Newlyweds Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma share official pics from dreamy Jaipur ceremony. See their complete wedding album

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 05, 2024 02:31 PM IST

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma twinned in silver wedding outfits on their big day. Their wedding was on Saturday, and they shared their official pics today.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's wedding took place in Jaipur, Rajasthan on March 2. On Tuesday, the newlyweds took to Instagram to share beautiful wedding photos. Their caption read, "Finally home after 13 years. We seek all your love and blessings as we embark on this new journey together.' Also read | Surbhi Chandna on her hush-hush roka: ‘It was a three-day affair in Goa’

Surbhi Chandna gets a kiss from Karan Sharma in one of wedding photos.
Surbhi Chandna gets a kiss from Karan Sharma in one of wedding photos.

Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma's wedding album

Actor Surbhi Chandna was stunning as an unconventional bride in her silver lehenga set, styled with a pink veil, while her groom Karan looked dapper in a silver sherwani. "Dreamy... love love lots of love to you both," read a comment on Surbhi and Karan's wedding post. “My eyes teared up watching you guys getting united... God bless you both.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

More reactions to wedding pics

A person also praised Surbhi's bridal look, and commented, "Most stunning bride ever!" Another said, "Finally a beautiful outfit and not the copied one." One more wrote, “How absolutely gorgeous you look! Huge congratulations to both of you beautiful people! Stay blessed.”

On Monday, Surbhi Chandna had also shared a blurry picture from her wedding day that hid her and Karan's faces and only showed her hands covered in mehendi and featuring a huge diamond ring. Her accompanying caption on Instagram mentioned their wedding date as well as the year they started dating. It read, "02.03.2024... estd. 2010."

More about their relationship and wedding

The eagerly-anticipated celebrity wedding and pre-wedding festivities took place at Chomu Palace Hotel in Jaipur, which has been featured in movies such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bol Bachchan.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma began dating in 2010, and recently shared the news of their marriage. They announced their engagement on January 15, 2024, along with their wedding date.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On