 Surbhi Chandna on her hush-hush roka: It was a three-day affair in Goa - Hindustan Times
News / HTCity / Surbhi Chandna on her hush-hush roka: It was a three-day affair in Goa

Surbhi Chandna on her hush-hush roka: It was a three-day affair in Goa

ByKavita Awaasthi
Feb 14, 2024 06:14 PM IST

Exclusive: Surbhi Chandna shares deets about her hush-hush roka ceremony, “crazy” preparations and wedding ceremony in a heritage palace

Busy prepping for her summer wedding, Surbhi Chandna says the past few days have been “crazy”. Soon after HT broke the news that the actor is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend of 13 years, entrepreneur Karan R Sharma, the couple announced it on Instagram.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan R Sharma during their roka
Surbhi Chandna and Karan R Sharma during their roka

Surbhi and Karan with their families during the roka
Surbhi and Karan with their families during the roka

But, not many know and we have exclusively learnt that the pair had a hush-hush roka ceremony on September 18. Sharing the deets, the Naagin 5 actor Chandna says, “September is special for both of us as our birthdays are just days apart; his is on 9th and mine is on 11th. So, it was Karan’s idea to head to Goa for a rokation — a three-day getaway. Everything was just beautiful. Karan had planned it in such detail; he said it was his gift to both our families.”

Talking about the upcoming nuptials, the Ishaqbaaz actor reveals it’s going to be a destination wedding at Chomu Palace Hotel near Jaipur. In fact, the pre-wedding celebrations have already kick-started with a “Mata ki Chowki and a Hanuman ji ka paath at home”.

The 34-year-old shares, “The wedding will be a two-day affair. On March 1, we will have a mehendi function in the morning, followed by an engagement ceremony and a Sufi music night. The next day, we’ll have a haldi ceremony with the Winter Wonderland theme. It will be like a mela (laughs). As I am a Punjabi, there will also be a chooda ceremony, and the pheras will take place around 5pm. In the evening, we will have a tuxedo night where our friends will roast us! So, there’s something for everyone.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Kavita Awaasthi

    Mumbai-based Kavita Awaasthi writes on Television, for the daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT Cafe

