Surbhi Chandna to marry beau Karan Sharma this year

After her Ishqbaaz besties and co-stars Mansi Srivastava and much-recently Shrenu Parikh tied the knot, it seems Surbhi Chandna, too, is preparing to be a bride. Surbhi Chandna with her boyfriend Karan Sharma

The Naagin actor, who has been dating businessman Karan Sharma for over 13 years now, will take their relationship to the next level.

We have learnt that Chandna and Sharma have decided to tie the knot. "They plan to get married in March, probably last week. They will decide the date soon with their families," shares a source.

The two have been extremely low-key about their relationship and intend to keep it that way, the source says, adding, "The couple likes to keep their personal life low-key and prefers it that way. They have been hush-hush about their relationship till a year ago. Her close circle knew about Karan and Surbhi made it insta official only in September 2022 on his birthday."

The actor put up a special post for him and only after a year, she posted a pic with him in September 2023. Since the last few weeks, the couple has been seen up and about town and enjoying spending time with each other. Seems like they are now ready to share their personal news with the world.