close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Cinema / Surbhi Chandna to marry beau Karan Sharma this year

Surbhi Chandna to marry beau Karan Sharma this year

ByKavita Awaasthi
Jan 02, 2024 05:54 PM IST

The Naagin actor, Surbhi Chandna is planning to get married this year

After her Ishqbaaz besties and co-stars Mansi Srivastava and much-recently Shrenu Parikh tied the knot, it seems Surbhi Chandna, too, is preparing to be a bride.

Surbhi Chandna with her boyfriend Karan Sharma
Surbhi Chandna with her boyfriend Karan Sharma

The Naagin actor, who has been dating businessman Karan Sharma for over 13 years now, will take their relationship to the next level.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

We have learnt that Chandna and Sharma have decided to tie the knot. "They plan to get married in March, probably last week. They will decide the date soon with their families," shares a source.

The two have been extremely low-key about their relationship and intend to keep it that way, the source says, adding, "The couple likes to keep their personal life low-key and prefers it that way. They have been hush-hush about their relationship till a year ago. Her close circle knew about Karan and Surbhi made it insta official only in September 2022 on his birthday."

The actor put up a special post for him and only after a year, she posted a pic with him in September 2023. Since the last few weeks, the couple has been seen up and about town and enjoying spending time with each other. Seems like they are now ready to share their personal news with the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Kavita Awaasthi

    Mumbai-based Kavita Awaasthi writes on Television, for the daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT Cafe

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out