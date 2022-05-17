Shraddha Arya to Surbhi Chandna: Inside Vinny Arora Dhoopar’s beautiful baby shower with celebrity guests

Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar are awaiting the arrival of their first child together. But first, the actors are celebrating with their nearest and dearest. The couple was joined by celeb pals Shraddha Arya and Surbhi Chandna, among others, as they threw a baby shower in Mumbai on Monday. While many celebs, like Surbhi, were spotted arriving at the event, Dheeraj’s Kundali Bhagya co-star, Shraddha, gave fans a peek inside the intimate celebrations. Read more: Dheeraj Dhoopar says, Not possible for films or even OTT to cater to as big an audience as TV

Shraddha, who stars in Kundali Bhagya with Dheeraj, reflected on Vinny’s baby shower in a heartfelt post shared to Instagram. Sharing a series of photos from the event, she wrote,“Mommy Daddy to be… with Me who’s as happy & thrilled as can be. It’s DD’d baby on the way!!! Wish You Both A world Fill of Happiness, Love and Luck!!!!! Coming Soooonnn!!!!”

Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya with Vinny Arora Dhoopar.

Clad in an all-white ensemble, mother-to-be Vinny Arora Dhoopar looked positively radiant in the photos as she cradled her baby bump, while posing with her husband Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Shraddha, who was spotted carrying a ‘coming soon’ sign at the party. A beaming Dheeraj was dressed in head-to-toe white, and complemented his wife perfectly, as he posed for photos with guests.



Shraddha Arya also shared photos of her posing with other celebs, who were in attendance, like, TV actors Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Swati Kapoor. Shraddha, who often gives fans a peek into her private life, posted a few solo shots, too. She wore a white skirt and light blue top for the day-time event.

Shraddha Arya with Swati Kapoor at the baby shower.

In April, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar took to their social media handles and announced that they are having their first child together. Dheeraj shared a post with him and his wife Vinny together, as she held sonography photos of their baby in her hands. He shared that they will are expecting their baby to be born by August.

Dheeraj made his television debut with Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, and was seen in Behenein, Mrs. Tendulkar and Zindagi Kahe – Smile Please. He also portrayed Prem Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka opposite Dipika Kakar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON