Ishaqbaaz actor Surbhi Chandna shares cutest wedding announcement with boyfriend Karan Sharma

Actor Surbhi Chandna of Ishaqbaaz and Qubool Hai fame has announced that she is all set to tie the knot with longtime boyfriend and entrepreneur Karan Sharma. She shared a romantic picture of Karan and her posing along with their pet dog. A sign placed beside the dog read: ‘My humans are getting married’. Also read: Surbhi Chandna to marry beau Karan Sharma this year Surbhi Chanda and Karan Sharma with their dog.

Sharing two pictures on Instagram, Surbhi wrote, “Adding Colours To His Life Since 13 Years. Our Forever Begins Now. #Estd2010.” While the first picture shows Karan and Surbhi sitting on a rock in close embrace, the second is a candid picture of an excited Surbhi posing with Karan and the dog.

When is the wedding

Earlier this month, a source had told Hindustan Times, "They plan to get married in March, probably last week. They will decide the date soon with their families."

"The couple likes to keep their personal life low-key and prefers it that way. They have been hush-hush about their relationship till a year ago. Her close circle knew about Karan and Surbhi made it Insta official only in September 2022 on his birthday," the source had added.

Surbhi's TV industry friends congratulate her

Bharti Singh, Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Jyoti, Arjun Bijlani, and Gurdip Punj congratulated her in the comment section. Sayantani Ghosh commented, “Congrats phuchkee .. god bless you both.” Kunal Jai Singh reacted to the post with “Woohoo". Mansi Srivastava wrote, “Omggggg and all of us humans are super duper excited.” Ankit Raaj commented, “Congratulations chandu, I am soooooo happy for you.”

More about Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi had made her relationship with Karan Sharma Insta official while wishing him on his birthday last year. Sharing a selfie with him, she simply wrote, “(infinity sign) 9.09.2021 #14 #BirthdayBoy,” along with a nazar amulet.

Surbhi is known for her shows like Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi...Meri Bhabhi, Ishqbaaz, Qubool Hai, Sanjivni and Naagin 5. She was last seen in the TV show, Sherdil Shergill, in which she played the lead role of Manmeet "Chitti" Shergill Yadav.

