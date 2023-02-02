Dheeraj Dhoopar on Sherdil Shergill going off air: We did not get the numbers

The makers of the TV show Sherdil Shergill, which started airing five months ago, have decided to pull the plug. We have learnt that the Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna-starrer will go off air in a week.

Talking to us, Dhoopar says, “Yes our time was short. From the first day, the makers and actors were sure about the concept. Our goal was to make something different for the Indian television audience. It was a new subject and new age show. We were hopeful that the show would create a benchmark. Sadly, we didn’t get the numbers and the business runs on that so they (the makers) had to pull out the plug.”

The actor admits that he got emotional on the last day of shoot. “When I was told that the show would end, I was okay. But on the last day of shoot, I felt a little sad as I get emotional about whatever I do in my life. I am sad that our show ended but every ending also means a new beginning,” he says on a positive note.

The 38-year-old is content that the show gave him a chance to play a new character, that of a stand-up comedian: “I was in London (UK) recently and met so many people who said they loved the show. I got to play a different kind of lead on TV.”

A show shutting down after airing for a short duration is nothing new. Ask Dhoopar about the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry and the actor says he takes it positively. “Unpredictability can be good too. In fact, I believe it’s the best thing about the entertainment industry. I might get a call for a good project in the next minute too,” the actor says.

He looks back at the past year with a lot of gratitude as he not only “became a father but also was part of two good projects”. “For me, the past year was great. My son was born in August and soon he will be six months old. In the last few months, I was part of Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa and Sherdil Shergill too. Time just flies. Now I plan to spend lots of time with my family and also reach out to my old friends.”

