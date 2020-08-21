Naagin 5: Ekta Kapoor reveals Surbhi Chandna’s naagin look. See pics

tv

Television producer Ekta Kapoor has shared an update on her hit supernatural show, Naagin. On Friday, she took to social media to reveal lead actor Surbhi Chandna’s look in the show’s fifth season.

Ekta shared four new pictures of Surbhi as a naagin and wrote, “Reveal of new Naagin...Punarjanam. Aa rahi hai apne pyaar aur revenge ke liye!! @officialsurbhic #naagin5.” The photos show Surbhi in a red outfit, long wavy hair and heavy golden jewellery.

The pictures got compliments from Ekta’s celebrity friends. “Fireeeee!!! All the best @ektarkapoor and my darling @officialsurbhic ! Am sure you going to ‘scale’ new heights,” wrote actor Rohit Roy. Siddharth P Malhotra wrote, “All the best @ektarkapoor and @officialsurbhic she is a happy Naagin.”

Earlier, Surbhi had also shared a video of herself with a handbook of the show. “Looking forward to this BIGGIE #naagin5 #surbhionnaagin The Moment i saw the NAAGIN BOOK i was excited like a child .. amazing concept Thankyou @colorstv @balajitelefilmslimited,” she added in the caption.

The new season premiered last weekend, headlined by Hina Khan. She played an all-powerful naagin whose lover was murdered by an evil, shape-shifting kite-man. She is reborn as Surbhi’s character to avenge her lover’s murder. Now, Surbhi will take over the show as the lead.

The season premiere was the most-watched episode on Colors last week. Hina took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. ‘Naagin season 5 premiere No 1 show on Colors. Congratulations team, We did it!,” she wrote.

