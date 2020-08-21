e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Naagin 5: Ekta Kapoor reveals Surbhi Chandna’s naagin look. See pics

Naagin 5: Ekta Kapoor reveals Surbhi Chandna’s naagin look. See pics

Naagin 5 will see Surbhi Chandna as the lead now and Ekta Kapoor has shared the first look pictures of her on social media.

tv Updated: Aug 21, 2020 14:24 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Surbhi Chandna will be the lead in the new season of Naagin.
Surbhi Chandna will be the lead in the new season of Naagin.
         

Television producer Ekta Kapoor has shared an update on her hit supernatural show, Naagin. On Friday, she took to social media to reveal lead actor Surbhi Chandna’s look in the show’s fifth season.

Ekta shared four new pictures of Surbhi as a naagin and wrote, “Reveal of new Naagin...Punarjanam. Aa rahi hai apne pyaar aur revenge ke liye!! @officialsurbhic #naagin5.” The photos show Surbhi in a red outfit, long wavy hair and heavy golden jewellery.

 

The pictures got compliments from Ekta’s celebrity friends. “Fireeeee!!! All the best @ektarkapoor and my darling @officialsurbhic ! Am sure you going to ‘scale’ new heights,” wrote actor Rohit Roy. Siddharth P Malhotra wrote, “All the best @ektarkapoor and @officialsurbhic she is a happy Naagin.”

Earlier, Surbhi had also shared a video of herself with a handbook of the show. “Looking forward to this BIGGIE #naagin5 #surbhionnaagin The Moment i saw the NAAGIN BOOK i was excited like a child .. amazing concept Thankyou @colorstv @balajitelefilmslimited,” she added in the caption.

 

Also read: ‘Akshay Kumar told me not to become a producer, said you will become a struggler from a star’: Mika Singh

The new season premiered last weekend, headlined by Hina Khan. She played an all-powerful naagin whose lover was murdered by an evil, shape-shifting kite-man. She is reborn as Surbhi’s character to avenge her lover’s murder. Now, Surbhi will take over the show as the lead.

The season premiere was the most-watched episode on Colors last week. Hina took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. ‘Naagin season 5 premiere No 1 show on Colors. Congratulations team, We did it!,” she wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Reducing number of doctors holding back UP in fight against Covid-19
Reducing number of doctors holding back UP in fight against Covid-19
CBI starts probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
CBI starts probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
In a first, Lok Sabha employees to get annual uniform allowance
In a first, Lok Sabha employees to get annual uniform allowance
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
Madhya Pradesh first to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score, says CM
Madhya Pradesh first to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score, says CM
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
Kim Yo Jong: North Korea’s most powerful woman and now ‘de facto second-in-command’
Kim Yo Jong: North Korea’s most powerful woman and now ‘de facto second-in-command’
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In