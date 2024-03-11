Surbhi Chandna pens emotional note, shares pics from chooda ceremony: ‘I avoided making eye contact with mum, dad’

Actor Surbhi Chandna, who tied the knot earlier this month, has penned an emotional note talking about her chooda ceremony. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Surbhi also shared a series of photos from the event. Surbhi tied the knot with her boyfriend, Karan Sharma, on March 2. (Also Read | Newlyweds Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma share official pics from dreamy Jaipur ceremony) Surbhi Chandna posted photos on Instagram.

Surbhi shares pics from her chooda ceremony

In the first picture, she smiled and extended her arms towards the camera. She also shared photos as she gave different poses. Her chooda, pink, silver and white, was also seen in several photos. Surbhi also gave a peek at the rituals during the ceremony. For the event, Surbhi wore a pink and silver traditional outfit and matching jewellery. Karan opted for a pink and white kurta and pyjama.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Surbhi pens emotional note

Sharing the photos, Surbhi wrote, "Felt such a rush of emotions during my chooda ceremony I avoided making eye contact with mum dad cause then I Knew I would start feeling the void of Drifting apart. My Heart felt Excitement To Start This New Phase of life the Pain Of Leaving My Parents and so much more. We wanted our wedding To be Joyous & Happy for all and Wanted to see Our Family Smile all along to see us tying the knot. (sic)"

Surbhi married Karan in March this year

On March 5, Surbhi shared photos from her wedding ceremony. She wrote, "Finally Home after 13 Years. We Seek all your love and blessings as we embark on this new journey together. (sic)" A day before she posted a blurred photo and said, "02.03.2024. #estd2010." In January, Surbhi took to Instagram and surprised her fans and followers by sharing that she is all set to tie the knot with Karan. "Adding Colours To His Life Since 13 Years. Our Forever Begins Now #Estd2010," she wrote, adding a couple of pictures.

Surbhi's projects

Surbhi is best known for her acting in TV shows such as Ishqbaaz and Naagin 5. She is also a part of Barun Sobti-starrer Rakshak- India's Braves: Chapter 2. Rakshak- India's Braves: Chapter 2 premiereed on Amazon miniTV from February 22.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place