Surbhi Chandna whacks husband Karan Sharma for thinking her chooda is white and not pink: ‘I’ll wear what I want'

Surbhi Chandna, who recently tied the knot with Karan Sharma in Jaipur, Rajasthan made headlines for her fairytale wedding. However, social media is both a bane and a boon for celebs. The actor faced trolling for the colour of her chooda (traditional bangle for newlywed brides). Surbhi has now broken her silence and addressed the same in a recent interview with Telly Talk India. (Also read: Surbhi Chandna reveals husband Karan Sharma's strangest habit: Ek ghante tak ye bathroom se baahar nahi nikalta) Surbhi Chandna gets into cute banter with husband Karan Sharma over wedding chooda.

Surbhi Chandna on her wedding

Surbhi in a joint interview with her husband spoke responded to the trolls who commented on her wedding posts. When asked about being criticised about the colour of her chooda, she said, “Abhi nayi musibat ki aapne ivory chooda kaise pehna, aapki mummy itni liberal kaise hai. Excuse me! Main kuchh bhi pehnoo, aapko kya takleef hai. Yeh white chooda hai hi nahi, ye ivory colour bhi nahi hai, yeh baby pink hai, aur zoom kar do isko. Why are you deciding for me. Aap meri shaadi k liye paise de rhe ho kya. Nahi de rhe ho na (Now they have issue with why I wore ivory chooda, ‘why is your mom so liberal’ Excuse me! I'll wear whatever I want, what's your problem with that. It's neither white, nor ivory chooda, it's baby pink, zoom it further. Why are you deciding for me. You are not financing my wedding, right)."

As Karan jokingly checked the colour, Surbhi playfully whacked him as she maintained it was actually baby pink.

More about their wedding

Surbhi married to Karan on March 2, 2024. Soon after, the newlyweds took to Instagram to share beautiful wedding photos. Their caption read, "Finally home after 13 years. We seek all your love and blessings as we embark on this new journey together.'

Surbhi was stunning as an unconventional bride in her silver lehenga set, styled with a pink veil, while her groom Karan looked dapper in a silver sherwani.

