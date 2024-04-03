Surbhi Chandna reveals husband Karan Sharma's strangest habit: Ek ghante tak ye bathroom se baahar nahi nikalta

Actor Surbhi Chandna got married to her boyfriend of 13 years, entrepreneur Karan Sharma on March 2 in Jaipur. In her first chat post marriage, the couple opens up about their dreamy wedding, life post it and more. Excerpts: Surbhi Chandna on life after wedding with husband Karan Sharma

What was that epiphany moment when you decided to get married?

Surbhi: When we were 8 years in the relationship, Karan was not going through a good phase in his career. At that time, he told me to move on, but I was like I want to marry this man. We’ll see how life goes. But I have noticed that kitni bhi koshish kar lo, jab shaadi likhi hoti hai, tabhi hoti hai. My friends always told me that I will have ‘chatt mangni, pat vyah’.

Karan: If you’d have asked us four years back, we couldn’t have predicted that we will have our roka in 2023 and wedding in 2024. Everything happened quite fast. We gave our friends only three months' notice. We met many wedding planners, and when we’d tell them our date, they would say we are very late. They scared us.

What was your proposal story like? Who proposed whom?

Karan: We never even proposed in the beginning of our relationship. It wasn’t like I love you and all. It was all very organic. Same way, we never even had an official wedding proposal. We just knew from within that we wanted to get married. After 13 years of relationship, if I propose for marriage, what other answer would I get?

Surbhi: I knew he was the one and vice versa. Kabhi koi proposal nahi hua hai kisi bhi cheez ka. I wanted a court marriage for the longest time. I told Karan also that we just need our close people who wish us well. But with Karan being the only child, I felt it was unfair.

During the wedding, what was that moment where it hit you that you are getting married?

Surbhi: For me, it was the chooda ceremony because that’s when I realised that I am going to go away from my parents. And then, when the sindoor dropped on my nose, it hit me that we are now husband and wife. After that, we forgot though. I still introduce him as my boyfriend.

Karan: I remember on February 29; I had gone to receive her family at the airport. I was holding the board ‘Welcome to SuKar wedding’, and when she entered, that’s when I had the moment that yes, we are getting married.

Surbhi, you also made your singing debut at the wedding. Was it nerve-wracking?

Surbhi: When Karan told me he wanted me to sing, I said let’s not do it. People have even told me I have a nasal voice. But he said that he trusts me. So, we went to the studio. When I heard the final product, I was very happy. I said I wanted to use it during my walk down the aisle.

Karan: I remember when she heard the final product, she was teary-eyed. It was like our baby was delivered.

What is that one change you observed in each other post marriage?

Surbhi: I knew he took his time in the bathroom, but now I am experiencing it hands-on. Ek ghante tak ye bathroom se baahar nahi nikalta, pata nahi andar karta kya hai? Itna lamba kaun nahata hai?

Karan: I am a water baby na baby (Laughs). Zyadatar ideas mujhe bathroom mein hi aate hain. As for Surbhi, I already knew everything about her, but I saw that she is a panic queen. She can’t be relaxed. At times, I have to pull her back and tell her to chill.