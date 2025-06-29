Priyanka Chopra has a ‘borderless brunch’ with Pak's Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, Mira Nair in US; rushes home to baby Malti

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Heads Of State, has been receiving support all the way from her family in India. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka also shared a bunch of pictures as she spent time with Pakistani-Canadian filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy and director Mira Nair. She then wrapped up her day with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Priyanka Chopra met Pakistan's Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy and Mira Nair in the US.

Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as family hosts Heads Of State screening in India

On Instagram, Priyanka re-shared a photo posted by her sister-in-law Neelam Upadhyaya featuring herself, husband Siddharth Chopra and Madhu Chopra as they held a screening of Heads Of State. Re-posting it, Priyanka wrote, "(Smiling face with heart emojis) when your family hosts a screening back home. FOMO. Miss you all." She also tagged Neelam, Madhu and Siddharth.

Priyanka meets Pak's Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, Mira Nair in the US

Priyanka also gave a glimpse of how she spent her Saturday. The actor met Sharmeen, Mira Nair and her manager Anjula Acharia. Sharing a photo with the trio as they stood outdoors, Priyanka wrote, “A wonderful afternoon spent in August company (red heart emoji).”

Posting a selfie with them, Priyanka said, "Mazaaaaaa ayaaa (Had fun)." Anjula too posted a picture from their outing and wrote, "#borderlessbunch." For the outing, Priyanka wore a blue co-ord set.

Priyanka spends time with daughter Malti

Priyanka headed home after meeting her friends to spend time with Malti. She clicked a selfie as she held the toddler close to her. In the picture, Priyanka was seen wearing the blue outfit in which she met her friends. Posting the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Dream (heart eyes emoji)."

About Heads of State, Priyanka's other projects

Fans will see Priyanka next in Ilya Naishuller's Heads of State. It will release on Prime Video on July 2. The action-packed comedy also stars John Cena and Idris Elba.

She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Fans will also see Priyanka in the highly anticipated web series Citadel 2. The second season, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed "to a spring 2026 debut". Reportedly, Priyanka will star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu.