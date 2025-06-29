Shefali Jariwala cremated in Mumbai, husband Parag Tyagi breaks down while saying final goodbyes

Actor Shefali Jariwala was cremated in Mumbai's Oshiwara Crematorium on Saturday evening. The 42-year-old died on Friday night of an apparent cardiac arrest. However, the official cause of her death has not been announced by the authorities. Parah Tyagi was visibly emotional at wife Shefali Jariwala's cremation in Mumbai on Saturday.

Shefali Jariwala cremated

The actor's cremation was attended by several celebrities from films and television, with husband Parag Tyagi performing the last rites. In visuals that have emerged from the cremation, Parag can be seen breaking down in tears as he performed the last rites.

Family, close friends, and fellow television stars gathered to pay their last respects at the actor's home in Andheri. Aarti Singh, Mahira Sharma, and Rashami Desai were seen at her home earlier in the day, where her body was kept before being taken for the final rites.

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who also visited Jariwala's residence, was seen emotional. Paras Chhabra, Hindustani Bhau, Shehnaaz Gill, and Vikas Gupta were also spotted.

Earlier, Shefali's ex-husband, singer Harmeet Singh of the Meet Bros duo, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, remembering her. He expressed grief over the news and also shared his regret at not being able to attend her funeral, as he is currently in Europe.

Along with an old picture of Shefali, he wrote an emotional message: "One of the most shocking moments of my life. I'm absolutely shattered and in disbelief after hearing about Shefali's sudden and untimely demise. We shared a few beautiful years together a long time ago--memories I'll always hold close to my heart. My deepest condolences to her parents, Satish ji and Sunita ji, her husband Parag, and her sister Shivani. Being away in Europe right now, it's painful for me not to be there for the last rites. Gone far too soon. I pray to the Almighty for her soul to rest in peace and for strength to her family during this unimaginable time. Jai Shree Krishna."

Shefali Jariwala's life and death

Shefali Jariwala became an overnight sensation in 2002 after her hit music video Kaanta Laga. The then 19-year-old did not take up much work after that as she battled epilepsy. Over the next two decades, she worked in only two films and a handful of TV shows, most notably Bigg Boss 13 in 2020. In Nach Baliye, she participated alongside her husband, actor Parag Tyagi.

On Friday night, Shefali was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai by Parag and three others, where she was declared dead upon arrival.

(With ANI inputs)