Heart conditions in women: Know the early warning signs to watch out for
From pain in the shoulders to dizziness to cold sweats, know the warning signs of heart conditions in women.
Heart diseases in women are at a disturbing rise and is one of the leading causes of death. However, the early symptoms are often misinterpreted and overlooked, making medical intervention delayed. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Bhushan Bari, consultant cardiologist, Ruby Hall Clinic said, “Women’s heart symptoms are often underdiagnosed or mistaken for less serious issues. Raising awareness, recognising the warning signs, and taking proactive steps toward heart health can make a crucial difference.” Also read | Your heart has its ‘own little brain’: Study discovers how heart surprisingly works like brain
The cardiologist further shared the key symptoms to watch out for.
Persistent fatigue:
Feeling unusually tired despite getting enough rest can signal an underlying heart problem. If everyday activities leave you feeling drained or exhausted without an obvious cause, it’s worth paying attention.
Breathlessness:
Experiencing shortness of breath after mild exertion or even while at rest can indicate a heart issue. Women often mistake this for anxiety or respiratory conditions, delaying crucial medical attention.
Chest pressure or discomfort:
Though women can have typical chest pain, they are more likely to describe it as tightness, squeezing, or an uncomfortable sensation rather than sharp pain. This discomfort may be intermittent rather than continuous.
Pain in the neck, jaw, back, or shoulders:
Heart-related pain isn’t always felt in the chest. Women may experience discomfort in the neck, jaw, upper back, or shoulders, which can be mistaken for muscle strain or stress.
Nausea, indigestion, or stomach discomfort:
Many women misinterpret heart symptoms as digestive issues. Persistent nausea, vomiting, heartburn, or a heavy sensation in the stomach—especially if accompanied by other symptoms—should not be ignored. Also read | Heart diseases are on a rise in India: 5 daily habits that can help keep your cardiovascular health in check
Dizziness or lightheadedness:
Feeling faint, dizzy, or as if you’re about to pass out can indicate reduced blood flow to the brain, a potential sign of heart trouble.
Cold sweats:
Suddenly breaking into a cold sweat without physical exertion is another possible warning sign. Women may confuse this with hot flashes or anxiety-related sweating.
Swelling in the lower body:
Swelling in the legs, ankles, or feet may suggest that the heart isn’t pumping blood efficiently, leading to fluid retention that worsens over time. Also read | World Heart Day 2024: Young adults beware as these lifestyle mistakes could trigger early heart attacks
Steps to protect your heart health:
- Eat a balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains.
- Stay active with at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week.
- Manage stress through relaxation techniques, yoga, or mindfulness.
- Monitor key health indicators like blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels through regular check-ups.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
