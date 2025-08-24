Vaginal infection alert in monsoon: Gynaecologist shares 5 main causes, prevention tips to stay safe

Due to the increased humidity and changing temperatures, women often become prey to vaginal infections during the monsoon season. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Reshma Rao, gynecologist and obstetrician, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai said, “Some women have a bit of vaginal infection during the monsoon season. This is not as stark as the increase during the respiratory illness such as flu or infection caused by bites of a mosquito like dengue, malaria or chikungunya, but the humid and wet climate during the season does provide a suitable habitat to such diseases to proliferate or even be worse.” Also read | Common gynecological infections and tips to prevent them: Doctor explains Humid and wet climate during monsoon provides a suitable habitat to vaginal diseases.(Shutterstock)

Explaining the types of vaginal infections that can happen during the monsoon season, the gynac said, “Fungal infections with candida albicans, bacterial vaginosis, and trichomonas recur more often as the most prevalent vaginal infections. These may be in hybridised forms, including a fungal infection with bacterial vaginosis.”

What causes vaginal infections to spike in the monsoon season?

1. Exposure to rainwater is one of the key factors which lead to rise of infections.

2. Undies that remain slightly moist for extended periods of time help to promote fungal infections.

3. Women with already existing infection may have a worsening of the infection due to dampness over the area and even those under treatment may take much time to heal owing to the slowing down by the dampness.

4. This condition shows some similarity with regard to moisture and the healing process of bacterial vaginosis; moisture causes slow healing relating to the bacterial vaginosis.

5. The monsoonal wetness has little effect on trichomonas infections, and this does not vary seasonally.

Vaginal health needs to be taken care properly to avoid risks of infections. (Shutterstock)

Tips to prevent vaginal infections in the rainy season:

"Prevention, thus, is very important. Ladies are recommended to wear dry underwear as much as possible and carry along with them an extra change of undergarments in case it rains. Menstruation on cotton underwear and cotton pad will decline the chances of getting fungal infections and bacterial vaginosis, whereas synthetics will open women to such problems. It is important also to keep dryness too Immediately the vulval and vaginal area should be adequately dried after washing using a tissue to help reduce moisture and inhibit chances of recurrence," Dr. Reshma Rao highlighted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.