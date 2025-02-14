Common gynecological infections and tips to prevent them: Doctor explains

Gynecological infections are common, but due to certain stigma attached to it, people often do not allow early medical intervention. This can lead to worsening of the symptoms. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Astha Dayal, director of obstetrics and gynecology, CK Birla Hospital Gurgaon said, “Gynecological infections can be recurrent, sometimes very distressing and can lead to serious complications. Unfortunately, due to the taboo involved or because of ignorance, they are left untreated. This leads to worsening of symptoms and complications like PID (pelvic inflammatory disease) and infertility or chronic pelvic pain in future.” Also read | Vaginal health: Doctors bust myths for intimate hygiene “Gynecological infections can be recurrent, sometimes very distressing and can lead to serious complications," said Dr. Astha Dayal.(Pixabay)

Dr. Astha Dayal further noted down the common gynecological infections to watch out for:

Yeast infections:

These are caused by an overgrowth of a fungus called Candida albicans. Fungi and bacteria which naturally inhabit the vagina, live in a balance. This can be disturbed if you take a course of antibiotics, or in conditions of low immunity or high sugar intake, diabetes etc. The fungal overgrowth causes itching, swelling, thick white discharge, and pain during intercourse or urination.

Bacterial vaginosis:

This is actually the most prevalent infection in the reproductive age from 20s to 40s, but seldom causes any noticeable symptom. When there is an imbalance in the natural bacteria of the vagina, there is an overgrowth of harmful bacteria leading to fishy odour, abnormal discharge, and vaginal irritation.

Chlamydia and gonorrhea:

These are sexually transmitted infections (STIs) caused by bacteria. These infections are often asymptomatic, and happen mostly in young sexually active girls, and they can go unnoticed and untreated for long periods. If left untreated, these infections can lead to severe complications such as pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) and infertility.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infection:

HPV is the most common STI worldwide and 80% of the people who are sexually active will be exposed to it at least once in their lifetime. While most HPV infections are harmless and resolve on their own, the high-risk HPV types are the main cause of cervical cancer, and certain oral and anal cancers. Also read | Cervical cancer during pregnancy: Doctor explains treatment plan to follow

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs):

Often, UTIs are confused with vaginal infections. Urine infections are more common in women as they have a short urethra and bacteria can easily enter the urinary tract, often after sexual intercourse or due to improper wiping (back to front). Symptoms include frequent urge to urinate, burning during urination, and lower abdominal pain. Also read | Urinary tract infections: Symptoms, lifestyle changes that can help prevent UTI

Preventive tips to manage gynecological infections:

Safe sex: “Always use condoms during sexual intercourse to reduce the risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) like chlamydia, gonorrhea, and trichomoniasis. Also, reducing the number of sexual partners can minimize the chances of contracting an STI,” said the doctor.

Proper hygiene: The vaginal area can get warm and sweaty and harbour infections easily. Wear breathable cotton underwear to maintain a balanced pH level and prevent moisture build-up. Gently wash the vaginal area with mild soap and water daily, avoid douching, and use unscented feminine hygiene products.

Stay hydrated: To prevent UTIs, drink enough water to prevent dehydration, urinate when needed, and wipe from front to back.

Regular gynecological checkups: It is essential to get an annual examination and STI screening. Pap smear testing every 3 years from the age of 25 and Pap with HPV test every 5 years after 30 prevents cervical cancer. The most effective preventive measure is the HPV vaccine, which protects against the high-risk strains. Also read | 80% of women ignore these early signs of cervical cancer: 4 things you need to know

Healthy lifestyle: Fungal infections are more common due to high sugar levels in body fluids. Eating a balanced diet which is low in carbohydrates, like sugar, maida, and practising better sugar control along with adequate probiotics can support vaginal health and prevent recurrence.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.