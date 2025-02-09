Cervical cancer during pregnancy: Doctor explains treatment plan to follow

Cervical cancer is one of the most common cancers, and it develops due to abnormal cell growth in the cervix, triggered by persistent infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV). The common symptoms of cervical cancer include vaginal bleeding, swelling, pain during intercourse and pelvic pain. However, during pregnancy, some of the symptoms of cervical cancer can be mistaken for complications in pregnancy. Also read | 80% of women ignore these early signs of cervical cancer: 4 things you need to know "Treatment of cervical cancer during pregnancy should not be delayed," said Dr. Nidhi Sharma Chauhan.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Nidhi Sharma Chauhan, consultant obstetrician and gynecologist said, “There may be a delay in diagnosing cervical cancer during pregnancy as a few symptoms may be mistaken for complications during pregnancy. Treatment of cervical cancer during pregnancy should not be delayed.”

What treatment is recommended for cervical cancer during pregnancy?

"Depending on the gestation (weeks) of pregnancy and the stage of the cervical cancer, the treatment is recommended. This is done keeping in mind the safety of the baby and not delaying treatment at the same time. Getting a routine cervical screening (pap test/HPV testing) can be done after the birth of the baby. However, if the pap testing has turned out to be suspicious just before a woman conceives, then she should go ahead and do the colposcopy during pregnancy," explained Dr. Nidhi Sharma Chauhan.

Chemotherapy can be considered after the first trimester of pregnancy for cervical cancer patients.(Pexels)

Is colposcopy safe during pregnancy?

Dr. Nidhi Sharma Chauhan highlighted the importance of staging the cervical cancer to understand the treatment plan. “It is recommended to do colposcopy during pregnancy if needed as the benefit of doing it outweighs the small risk. Staging of cervical cancer should be done well so that the best suitable plan can be offered to the expecting lady. The staging of cervical cancer is clinical and utilises the MRI too. Interpretation of MRI however may be difficult during pregnancy due to the normal changes during pregnancy. For early-stage cervical cancer which is localised to the cervical tissue only, a cone biopsy (removal of a part of the cervical) tissue can be done,” the doctor added.

When should chemotherapy be considered?

"Chemotherapy can be considered after the first trimester of pregnancy. After 22 weeks of pregnancy, the lymph node removal and testing are not recommended as the uterus is much bigger now and there can be a risk to the pregnancy. Here, neoadjuvant chemotherapy is recommended. The treatment of cervical cancer should not be delayed during pregnancy," the gynecologist emphasised.

