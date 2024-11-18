Can yoga help beat self-reported PTSD and depression symptoms? Here's what research shows

What are yoga interventions?

Originating in ancient India, yoga increases flexibility and strength and promotes relaxation. Some yoga practitioners have developed therapeutic programs, aiming to provide mental health benefits. These programs are referred to as yoga interventions, and are used as complementary therapies to help individuals manage symptoms such as hyperarousal, intrusive thoughts, and emotional dysregulation.

What was the study all about?

Study author Seyed Aria Nejadghaderi and his colleagues conducted a meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials examining the efficacy of yoga-based interventions for PTSD. Their goal was to evaluate the effectiveness of these interventions in reducing PTSD symptoms. PTSD is a mental health condition triggered by experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event, and the symptoms include flashbacks, intrusive thoughts, hyperarousal, and emotional numbness.

The researchers searched scientific publication databases for randomised controlled trials examining the efficacy or safety of yoga for individuals with PTSD. The search identified 20 eligible studies, encompassing a total of 954 participants with an average age of 51 years. Of these participants, 60 percent were female. 16 of the studies were conducted in the US, and 12 involved adult veterans. Six studies utilised Kripalu Yoga, five used simplified Kundalini yoga, five employed trauma-center trauma-sensitive yoga, and the remaining studies used other types of yoga.

What did the study find

The pooled results showed that yoga interventions significantly reduced self-reported PTSD symptoms immediately after the intervention. However, these effects were not sustained over time. When PTSD symptoms were assessed by a clinician, yoga did not show any significant improvement.

Yoga interventions also reduced depression symptoms compared to control groups, and these reductions were sustained over time. However, there were no significant decreases in anxiety symptoms or other types of symptoms.

“Findings demonstrate yoga is generally a safe and well-tolerated intervention that may improve depressive symptoms in participants with PTSD and, to a lesser degree, also improve PTSD symptoms. Results suggest TCTSY [trauma center trauma-sensitive yoga], Kundalini, Satyananda Yoga, and HYP [Holistic Yoga Program] may be particularly efficacious compared to other types of yoga interventions and should be targeted in future research,” the study authors concluded.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.