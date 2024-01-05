According to experts, Yoga plays a crucial role in promoting mental well-being for individuals with disabilities, addressing issues like anxiety, depression and stress as the practice of Yoga goes beyond physical postures; it encompasses a holistic approach that integrates the mind, body and breath. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared, “The role of yoga in promoting mental well-being for individuals with disabilities is significant. From breathing exercises to adaptive physical postures and mindfulness practices, Yoga provides a versatile toolkit for managing anxiety, depression and stress. The inclusive nature of yoga fosters a sense of community and acceptance, contributing to the overall mental well-being of individuals with disabilities.”

Yoga exercises for mental well-being of individuals with disabilities (Photo by MART PRODUCTION on Pexels)