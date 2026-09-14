Sunayana Fozdar on fitness, travel and influencer life: ‘Being mentally fit is more important than how fit you look’

Indian television actor and social media influencer Sunayana Fozdar, known for playing Anjali Taarak Mehta in the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, spoke exclusively to HT Lifestyle about her life as an actor and content creator. From her fitness routine and approach to travel and beauty to navigating social media pressure and redefining success, Sunayana offered a glimpse into the person behind the screen.

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Sunayana Fozdar on her life as a social media influencer Apart from being an actor, Sunayana Fozdar is also a social media influencer who regularly gives her followers a glimpse into her life beyond the screen. “I think social media is a great platform for the audience, your followers and your fans to connect with you on a more real basis. So that's where I think they see me being raw a lot of times, how I am, what my routine is like, my daily life, my friends and moments where I get vulnerable. So all of that, I feel, is a part of me that I owe to them for giving me so much love. And that's also where they see what I like to do other than acting too,” shared Sunayana.

What does ‘living well’ mean to Sunayana? Sunayana made her television debut in 2007, and after nearly two decades in the industry, she says her mindset and definition of a good lifestyle have evolved significantly over the years.

“After a lot of things have changed in terms of my mindset and the way I look at life, I try to hit the pause button every now and then. I’m a hyperactive soul, so I just feel that being productive doesn’t necessarily mean constantly hustling. That is one thing that I’ve been trying to do. It’s difficult, but I’ve been trying to do that as well. I’ve been trying to take a break, and a break doesn’t necessarily mean packing my bags and travelling because that’s also not possible for me. Sometimes, it’s just about sleeping and being in the moment,” said Sunayana.