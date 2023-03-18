Home / Entertainment / Tv / Karishma Tanna, Sanaya Irani, Sunayana Fozdar dance with Dalljiet Kaur at her sangeet. See pics

Karishma Tanna, Sanaya Irani, Sunayana Fozdar dance with Dalljiet Kaur at her sangeet. See pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 18, 2023 01:14 PM IST

Actors Sunayana Fozdar, Sanaya Irani and Karishma Tanna performed at Dalljiet Kaur's sangeet on Thursday. Dalljiet is set to marry fiancé Nikhil Patel.

Dalljiet Kaur is all set to tie the knot with fiancé Nikhil Patel and kickstarted the wedding celebrations with haldi, mehendi and sangeet. After intimate pictures from her mehendi ceremony, she has now shared several pictures from her sangeet which had several of her industry friends in attendance. Karishma Tanna, Sanaya Irani of Miley Jab Hum Tum fame and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sunayana Fozdar were among those who attended and even performed at the sangeet. Also read: Dalljiet Kaur makes fiance's daughters part of her mehendi, shares pics from pre-wedding ceremony

Sunayana Fozdar, Sanaya Irani and Karishma Tanna attended Dalljiet Kaur's sangeet on Thursday.
Sunayana Fozdar, Sanaya Irani and Karishma Tanna attended Dalljiet Kaur's sangeet on Thursday.

Sharing pictures with her girl gang from the sangeet on Instagram, Dalljiet wrote, “My heart is full today. With so much love and happiness. Sangeet and mehendi done right! @niknpatel I love you!” The pictures show Dalljiet in a mint green outfit, posing with her friends at the sangeet. Karishma is seen in a green kurta-sharara, Sanaya is seen in a peach and pink outfit while Sunayana is in a peach and blue lehenga. One of the pictures also shows them performing with Dalljiet. The last picture shows Dalljiet sharing a kiss with Nikhil Patel, who was twinning with her in a matching pastel green kurta pyjama.

Actor Pavitra Punia commented on her post, “Sending love love and so much love from Dubai.” Sunayana called the pictures “Gorgeous” in the comments section. A fan wrote for Dalljiet, “Personally I don't know you… but I m really happy for you @kaurdalljiet.”

Karishma Tanna and Sunayana Fozdar at Dalljiet Kaur's sangeet.
Karishma Tanna and Sunayana Fozdar at Dalljiet Kaur's sangeet.

Karisma also shared a few glimpses from the Sangeet on her Instagram Stories. Sunayana Fozdar shared a video with other guests dancing one by one while standing in a line and captioned it, “The Bride’s Enthu Friends at Every wedding!!! #weddingreels #bridesfriends #shaadikireel #dalniktake2.”

Earlier, Dalljiet had shared pictures from her haldi ceremony for which she had worn a saree and Nikhil was in a yellow kurta. She also showed her mehendi in other pictures and how Nikhil's two daughters from his previous marriage also were a part of the design, along with her son Jaydon from her earlier marriage to actor Shalin Bhanot.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karishma tanna sunayana fozdar.
karishma tanna sunayana fozdar.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out