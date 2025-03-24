Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s Masai Mara guide gives influencers the ultimate safari tour. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's iconic Masai Mara proposal remains a fan favourite. The image of Ranbir going down on one knee during their dreamy vacation is still etched in our memories. Recently, travel content creator Tanya Khanijow embarked on her own Masai Mara adventure and took to Instagram on March 22 to share a special connection to the Bollywood couple's love story. (Also read: Alia Bhatt in simple 22K Chanderi suit cuts pre-birthday cake with Ranbir Kapoor and paparazzi. Watch ) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Masai Mara guide leads influencers on an unforgettable safari adventure. (Instagram/@tanyakhanijow)

Meet Ranbir, Alia's Masai Mara guide

In her video, she introduced James, the same guide who was with Ranbir and Alia during their unforgettable proposal. Tanya even visited the exact spot where Ranbir popped the question, making her experience even more special.

As seen in the video, Tanya shared how James' expert guidance made their safari even more exciting. He took them to the best spots and ensured they dined amidst breathtaking wildlife. At the end of the video, James greeted the group with a warm Namaste.

James’ expert safari guidance

In her video, Tanya highlighted that the most crucial aspect of any safari is the guide, as they help spot and identify wildlife. She shared that James was with them throughout their journey, making the experience truly unforgettable.

With James leading the way, they were able to witness breathtaking landscapes and incredible wildlife up close. “James would take us near lions for lunch or arrange picnics on beautiful hillsides. He would go off-track for photography or lead walking safaris by the river,” she shared. Once they reached a sighting, James would also explain animal behaviour, adding depth to their adventure.

In the video, James could be seen sharing fascinating insights about the wildlife. At one point, he pointed out, “On the left side of the road, there are two giraffes fighting for dominance.” Towards the end, he joined the influencers and greeted their audience with a warm, “Namaste dosto, welcome to Masai Mara.”