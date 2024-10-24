Ready for Diwali home makeover? Here’s how to play with colours to breathe new life into your space

Diwali is just around the corner, and it's time to clean up and refresh your home, including painting those worn-out walls for a brand-new look. In the world of home décor, colour has become a key element in creating spaces that are visually appealing and emotionally uplifting. Aiming to energise a social area or craft a peaceful retreat, mastering the art of colour can dramatically transform your home this festive season. (Also read: Minimalist home decor: Creative ways to infuse festive vibes without going overboard ) Colour plays a vital role in home decor, influencing mood and atmosphere.(Instagram)

Power of colour in interior design

Colour is more than just a visual choice; it's a psychological tool that can influence mood, behaviour, and even the perceived size of a space. Apourva, Co-founder of Life n Colors, notes, “Imagine stepping into a room that perfectly reflects your personality, matches your mood, and resonates with your aura. Colour is your strongest asset in transforming any room into a reflection of your lifestyle.”

The principles of colour theory, often rooted in chromotherapy, reveal how colours can shape our moods. For instance, calming blues and greens are perfect for creating peaceful retreats, while vibrant reds and yellows invigorate and energise, making them ideal for social areas or dynamic workspaces. Neutral shades like greys and beiges provide a balanced backdrop, allowing other colours to shine while maintaining harmony.

Choosing the right colours by room

Each room in your home serves a unique purpose, and the colours you choose should reflect that.

● Living room: As the heart of your home, the living room should be warm and inviting. Soft yellows, earthy browns, or bold oranges create a welcoming atmosphere. For a contemporary touch, blend shades of grey with striking accents for a sophisticated look.

● Bedroom: Your bedroom is your sanctuary. Cool tones like tranquil blues, soothing greens, and gentle lavenders promote relaxation. For a cosier ambience, consider deep shades like rich burgundy or charcoal.

● Kitchen: Kitchens are bustling spaces that benefit from energising colours. Bright whites, cheerful yellows, or fresh greens create a lively environment. For a bolder statement, dark cabinets paired with lighter countertops offer a dramatic effect.

● Restrooms: Cleanliness and tranquillity are key in restrooms. Light blues, soft greens, and crisp whites create a refreshing, spa-like atmosphere.

Incorporating personal style and trends

While personal taste is paramount in choosing colours, integrating current trends ensures that your space feels fresh and contemporary. Radhika Gupta, Creative Designer and Co-founder of Rabyana, emphasises, “Colours have the power to evoke our senses, enhance our mood, and transform the experience within spaces. By thoughtfully selecting colours, you can craft environments that not only align with your personal style but also resonate with current design sensibilities.”

Radhika further elaborates on the growing trend of integrating colours inspired by natural elements. "Earthy tones and rich greens are particularly effective in bringing a touch of nature inside, creating spaces that feel both refreshing and nurturing. These colours can help foster a sense of tranquillity and balance, which is increasingly sought after in today's fast-paced world."

Feature walls: The instant transformation

Creating a feature wall is an effective way to add drama and personality to a space without overwhelming the entire room. A statement wallpaper or a bold paint colour can introduce striking patterns and vivid hues. For a more tactile experience, textured paint, sleek wooden panels, or decorative tiles can make your feature wall stand out. "Feature walls offer a canvas to showcase your individuality and can be effortlessly updated to keep your decor fresh," says Apourva.

Mixing and matching patterns

Mixing and matching wallpaper patterns is another way to infuse colour into your home. Complementary patterns or textures can create a visually engaging look. For instance, pairing a striking geometric wallpaper with a subtler floral design in coordinating colours can balance the visual weight of a room.

Lighting and colour perception

Kajal Tyagi, Founder and Chief Designer of Interiors by Kajal, highlights the importance of considering natural light when choosing colours. "Natural light can dramatically alter how colours are perceived throughout the day," she notes. "It's essential to test paint colours in different lighting conditions to see how they evolve from morning to evening. Neutrals are versatile and can serve as a foundation, allowing you to layer in pops of colour through accessories, artwork, and furnishings."

Kajal also emphasises that the emotional impact of colours can shift based on their lighting context. For instance, a colour that seems calming in artificial light might feel different in natural daylight. Therefore, integrating light-coloured elements, such as neutral walls or ceilings, can enhance the overall harmony of your space while allowing bold accent colours to shine.