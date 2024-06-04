Bring that Bridgerton glamour into your home décor!
The beautiful OTT aesthetic is all about ruffles, flounce and flirty design in home interiors, and it's in demand!
Here's something that went from reel to real! If you loved the Bridgerton TV series with its lavishly-done homes that have those gilt-edged mirrors, velvet curtains, ornate ottomans and other Victorian furniture, all that stylistic appeal has jumped out of the small-screen and into people's living rooms. Coquette décor or regencycore that defines the beautiful Bridgerton aesthetic, is a popular trend in home décor now. Here's more on it…
Maximalism goes centre-stage here
It's pretty and flirty - think pink pretty bows and four-poster beds as well as gilt-edged walls and creamy pastels. Says Minnie Bhatt, founder and design director of Minnie Bhatt Design, "The coquette aesthetic blends playful femininity and historical elegance, capturing the essence of the Bridgerton era. This trend has gained popularity due to several key reasons such as its nostalgic appeal, it evokes a sense of nostalgia for the grace and charm of Victorian and Rococo eras."
Bhatt adds, “The use of soft colours, luxurious fabrics, and delicate details creates a cosy and inviting atmosphere. This trend embraces warmth and comfort, making spaces feel welcoming and intimate. The coquette aesthetic also incorporates dramatic elements such as velvet, lace and ornate patterns. These touches add a sense of grandeur and theatrical flair, appealing to those who love a touch of drama in their décor.”
5 Ways to incorporate this trend at home
With a little planning - including using the right colours and textures - it's easy to bring this trend into your home…
- Begin with a soft, tranquil colour palette of pinks, ivories, lilacs, and light blues. These shades create a gentle and romantic foundation for any room. For variety, consider adding accents in peach, blush, beige, or soft greens like sage or pistachio.
- Introduce lush materials like velvet, mohair, and faux fur. Use these fabrics for cushions, throws, and upholstery to add texture and a sense of opulence. Lace-trimmed cushions or sheer curtains can also enhance the coquette aesthetic.
- Incorporate floral patterns and ruffles into your décor through bedding, curtains and upholstery.
- Choose furniture with slender details, such as cabriole legs, and elegant, curvaceous designs. Antique or vintage-inspired pieces work particularly well. A statement piece like a chaise lounge or an intricately carved vanity can be a focal point,
- Add coquette-style accessories like candles, gauzy window treatments, and decorative bows. You can also use ornate mirrors, delicate lighting fixtures, and fresh flowers to complete the look.