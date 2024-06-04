Bring that Bridgerton glamour into your home décor!

Here's something that went from reel to real! If you loved the Bridgerton TV series with its lavishly-done homes that have those gilt-edged mirrors, velvet curtains, ornate ottomans and other Victorian furniture, all that stylistic appeal has jumped out of the small-screen and into people's living rooms. Coquette décor or regencycore that defines the beautiful Bridgerton aesthetic, is a popular trend in home décor now. Here's more on it…



Maximalism goes centre-stage here

It's pretty and flirty - think pink pretty bows and four-poster beds as well as gilt-edged walls and creamy pastels. Says Minnie Bhatt, founder and design director of Minnie Bhatt Design, "The coquette aesthetic blends playful femininity and historical elegance, capturing the essence of the Bridgerton era. This trend has gained popularity due to several key reasons such as its nostalgic appeal, it evokes a sense of nostalgia for the grace and charm of Victorian and Rococo eras."

Rich hues, regency-style furniture are some of the elements making for the popular 'Bridgerton' home aesthetiic (Shutterstock)

The trend draws inspiration from the TV series with four-poster beds, gold edges and gorgeous upholstery (Shutterstock)





Bhatt adds, “The use of soft colours, luxurious fabrics, and delicate details creates a cosy and inviting atmosphere. This trend embraces warmth and comfort, making spaces feel welcoming and intimate. The coquette aesthetic also incorporates dramatic elements such as velvet, lace and ornate patterns. These touches add a sense of grandeur and theatrical flair, appealing to those who love a touch of drama in their décor.”



Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

5 Ways to incorporate this trend at home

With a little planning - including using the right colours and textures - it's easy to bring this trend into your home…



Ivories, creams and beiges lend a beautiful, touch here (Shutterstock)