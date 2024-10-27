Diwali 2024 melas near you and events in your city: Bengaluru to Delhi and Mumbai
Diwali 2024: Browse beautiful gifts, eat desi delicacies and pick up last-minute festive decorations in Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai at these 8 Diwali melas.
Diwali 2024: Come Diwali – also known as Deepawali – and India's markets and streets glitter with lights. Delhi usually springs to mind as the king of Diwali markets, but other cities such as Bengaluru and Mumbai also offer lots of options when it comes to festive shopping and outings. Also read | Diwali 2024: Best gift ideas for festive season that are not sweet or dry fruit assortment gift baskets
It’s hard not to be attracted by the magic of dazzling lights, pretty craft stalls, live performances and, of course, the food. Bring a big appetite as you wander past Diwali stalls at Diwali melas selling not just sweets, but also snacks that are perfect for your Diwali celebration at home.
Get some inspiration from our pick of the top Diwali 2024 melas.
Sunday Soul Sante Diwali Edition in Bengaluru
When: Sunday, October 27, 10 am to 10 pm
Where: ITPB - Technology Park Bangalore, Whitefield, Bengaluru
Celebrate Diwali with Handcrafted Collections in Bengaluru
When: Sunday, October 27 at 11am
Where: Diyas Decoratives - Handicrafts, Toys & Gift Store, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru
Dastkari Haat 2024 - Diwali and Wedding Edition in Mumbai
When: October 23 to 28, 11 am to 9 pm
Where: CIDCO Exhibition Center
Bridal . Diwali . Lifestyle . Homedecor Exhibition in Mumbai
When: Monday, October 28, 11 am to 9 pm
Where: MCA Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana
Dastkar: Festival Of Light in Delhi
When: October 15 to 27, 11 am to 7 pm
Where: Nature Bazaar Venue, Andheria Modh
Blind School Diwali Mela 2024 in Delhi
When: October 22 to 28, 10:30 am to 8 pm
Where: The Blind Relief Association, Delhi Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Near Hotel Oberoi
Dilli Haat INA Diwali Mela 2024 in Delhi
When: October 2024
Where: INA Market, Dilli Haat, Kidwai Nagar West, Kidwai Nagar
Meri Dilli Utsav in Delhi
When: October 25 to 27
Where: Delhi Haat Pitampura
