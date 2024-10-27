Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Diwali 2024 melas near you and events in your city: Bengaluru to Delhi and Mumbai

BySanya
Oct 27, 2024 08:11 AM IST

Diwali 2024: Browse beautiful gifts, eat desi delicacies and pick up last-minute festive decorations in Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai at these 8 Diwali melas.

Diwali 2024: Come Diwali – also known as Deepawali – and India's markets and streets glitter with lights. Delhi usually springs to mind as the king of Diwali markets, but other cities such as Bengaluru and Mumbai also offer lots of options when it comes to festive shopping and outings. Also read | Diwali 2024: Best gift ideas for festive season that are not sweet or dry fruit assortment gift baskets

Diwali 2024: Make this Diwali even more special by taking your loved ones to a Diwali mela. (Pexels)
Diwali 2024: Make this Diwali even more special by taking your loved ones to a Diwali mela. (Pexels)

It’s hard not to be attracted by the magic of dazzling lights, pretty craft stalls, live performances and, of course, the food. Bring a big appetite as you wander past Diwali stalls at Diwali melas selling not just sweets, but also snacks that are perfect for your Diwali celebration at home.

Get some inspiration from our pick of the top Diwali 2024 melas.

Sunday Soul Sante Diwali Edition in Bengaluru

When: Sunday, October 27, 10 am to 10 pm

Where: ITPB - Technology Park Bangalore, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Celebrate Diwali with Handcrafted Collections in Bengaluru

When: Sunday, October 27 at 11am

Where: Diyas Decoratives - Handicrafts, Toys & Gift Store, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Dastkari Haat 2024 - Diwali and Wedding Edition in Mumbai

When: October 23 to 28, 11 am to 9 pm

Where: CIDCO Exhibition Center

Bridal . Diwali . Lifestyle . Homedecor Exhibition in Mumbai

When: Monday, October 28, 11 am to 9 pm

Where: MCA Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana

A man passes by lanterns put up for sale at a Pune market ahead of the Diwali festival, (PTI)(PTI)
A man passes by lanterns put up for sale at a Pune market ahead of the Diwali festival, (PTI)(PTI)

Dastkar: Festival Of Light in Delhi

When: October 15 to 27, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Nature Bazaar Venue, Andheria Modh

Blind School Diwali Mela 2024 in Delhi

When: October 22 to 28, 10:30 am to 8 pm

Where: The Blind Relief Association, Delhi Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Near Hotel Oberoi

Dilli Haat INA Diwali Mela 2024 in Delhi

When: October 2024

Where: INA Market, Dilli Haat, Kidwai Nagar West, Kidwai Nagar

Meri Dilli Utsav in Delhi

When: October 25 to 27

Where: Delhi Haat Pitampura

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //