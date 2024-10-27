Diwali 2024: Best gift ideas for festive season that are not sweet or dry fruit assortment gift baskets

Diwali 2024: Diwali, the festival of light is a special occasion to gift near and dear to celebrate the spirit of Diwali. Gifting is a cherished tradition during Diwali. This spreads positive energy, revelling in the shared festive joy together. Exchanging gifts is a pure way of expressing love, fondness, and gratitude. Gift your close ones to brighten up their day. Here are some gift ideas that go beyond the common sweet and dry fruit assortment gift baskets. Diwali 2024: Don’t dampen the excitement of your loved ones with boring gifts.(Pexels)

Unique diyas and candles

Gift them one-of-a-kind candles and diyas that will leave their guests in awe, showering compliments. Whether it’s scented candles or hand-painted decorative diyas, these pieces both serve functional and aesthetic purposes. These unique candles manage to stand out, as well as seamlessly blend with festive decor. You can go for sophisticated aesthetic candles that feel like statement pieces or go with traditional diyas featuring touches of local handicraft. In either case, both options will make loved ones feel special and valued.

Indoor plants

Might not be a conventional gifting choice during Diwali, but indoor plants add a vibrant touch to the interiors. You can never go wrong with plants- they are in their lanes, moistured and happy. So go and give your loved ones indoor plants like peace lilies, jade, and so on. And most importantly, it lasts, well beyond the festive season is over.

Local handicraft items

Diwali is also the season to get in touch with your traditional roots and appreciate the cultural heritage. Gift your loved ones handicraft items. These pieces can include handloom sarees, wooden crafts, wall hanging, brass decor items, traditional arts like Madhubani-themed artworks, or local artisanal bags, scented soaps, and attars. Each of these gifts carries a piece of culture and artistry, making them meaningful and special.

God idols

Traditionally idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi are gifted. This gifting option is regarded as auspicious, bringing prosperity and good fortune home. Or if you want to go offbeat, gift unique iterations of idols of the deities.

For instance, Lord Ganesha is an embodiment of art, expressed in so many diverse ways- be it through traditional paintings or with unique poses in clay or brass sculptures. The possibilities are endless, signifying the spiritual intersection of art and Lord Ganesha’s boundless forms,

Gold or silver coin

Depending on your budget, choose whether to give a gold or silver coin. Precious metal coins hold significant value during Diwali. They often come engraved with Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, evoking blessings of prosperity and good luck.

