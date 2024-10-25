Diwali 2024: Check out these beginner-friendly rangoli designs, tips and ideas to master the traditional art

Diwali 2024: Diwali season is here and it’s time to transform your home. Rangoli is a Diwali essential; the one decoration that instantly gives the home a Diwali glow-up. The fanbase of this traditional art form during Diwali is huge with everyone showing their creative side. But sometimes the complex intricacy of the rangoli designs leaves even confident rangoli enthusiasts stupified. Worry not, festive celebration is all about faith and putting in your best. Nothing beats simplicity, so try these tips to create beginner-friendly rangoli without stressing over it. Rangoli is a Diwali essential to make your home look Diwali-ready.(Pinterest)

Use stencil

As a beginner, freehanded designs might not turn out well. Use stencils or pull off desi jugaad with everyday household items like bowls, bangles to create a perfect circle outline or a spoon for a flower petal. You can also create a complete stencil of the design on cardboard. A stencil is especially very useful when you want to superimpose any element atop the base, giving depth to the design. It guides the design to perfection.

Draw the base design outline with chalk and later fill in the colours. It’s also advised to sketch the rangoli design on paper before you begin for better clarity.

Good surface and position

Make sure the surface is even and has proper lighting. A flat surface makes it easy to design, while a well-lit space is generally considered auspicious, along with the functional purpose of better visibility. Ensure the rangoli is placed in the living room, puja room, or at the entrance. Keep adequate space for guests to enter if it’s at the entrance.

For precision, make DIY rangoli tool

Often the swirls and curves of the design do not show up well when the colour powder is sprinkled by hand. Certain minute details need a thinner tip to nail the attention to detail. Make a DIY rangoli tool to achieve sharpness in the design. Get an empty glue bottle, and pour in the powder. This results in sharper details.

Remember, the main essentials for a rangoli design are planning and practice. Once you have laid the blueprint of the design, as a first-timer, the initial results may not be picture-perfect. Don’t let down your spirits and practice. Start with simple designs like making geometric shapes or connecting dots.

Here are some inspirations for your rangoli design:

Happy Diwali!