Diwali lighting ideas for home: Affordable decor for a luxurious look indoors and outdoors

There’s something magical about Diwali, right? From childhood memories of decorating the house with colourful diyas and lanterns to bursting crackers with friends, this festival has always been special for everyone. Diwali lighting ideas: Tips and tricks to light up your home this festive season

No matter how things change, the joy of welcoming Diwali never fades. It’s the perfect excuse to spruce up our spaces, invite good vibes, and spread happiness through every twinkling bulb. Whether it’s the flickering warmth of a diya on the balcony or fairy lights framing your living room windows, each glowing corner reminds us of the love and joy we share with family and friends.

But let’s be honest, the same old string lights we’ve been using since forever can get a little boring now. This year, why not make your Diwali decor extra special? It’s time to think beyond the usual and give your home a refreshing, festive makeover! From patios and terraces to living rooms and bedrooms, we’ve gathered lighting ideas for every nook of your home to make it truly shine. Let’s ditch the predictable and try something different this Diwali.

There’s another catch, we have also added suggestions for various types of lightings that are currently available on Amazon Sale Diwali Special Offers!

Diwali lighting ideas for the living room

Your living room is where all the fun happens during Diwali, from family gatherings to card games and endless conversations. So, why not make it the centrepiece of your home decor? Start with a statement piece that draws attention as soon as someone walks in. A stunning chandelier can grace your living room with elegance, while a large lantern or pendant light in a cosy corner will add charm and warmth. These pieces not only light up the room but also set the tone for festive joy.

Fairy lights never go out of style, but let’s go beyond the usual.

How to use fairy lights in living room

Drape over curtains, photo walls, or mirrors to create a soft, ambient glow.

Place fairy lights inside glass jars, bottles, or lanterns for an artistic, decorative look.

Wrap them around indoor plants or vases to add a warm, festive touch to greenery.

Line the TV cabinet or shelves with fairy lights to brighten corners without overpowering the space.

Tuck them into bookshelves or along window frames for subtle but elegant lighting.

For those finishing touches, place a couple of table lamps with decorative shades on side tables or cabinets, they’ll make the space feel warm and welcoming.

Living room lighting dos and don’ts

Dos Don’ts Use warm white or yellow-toned lights to keep the ambience cosy. Avoid overloading outlets – safety first! Ensure all cords are neatly hidden for a clean, clutter-free look. Don’t mix too many colours; stick to a festive theme for a classy vibe.

Check out these chandeliers, pendant lights, lanterns, table lamps and more on Amazon to light up your space

Chandeliers for home

Table lamps

Pendant lights

Lanterns

Also read:Amazon Great Indian Festival Dussehra Special Sale: Unmissable deals on moisturisers, serums and more at up to 60% off

Balcony and patio lighting ideas for Diwali

Your balcony or patio can become the perfect festive corner this Diwali. Even small spaces can shine with the right lighting! Start with hanging lanterns or paper lamps to create a cosy, decorative vibe. Hang them at different heights for a layered effect. They add warmth and charm without taking up floor space, ideal for compact areas.

Hanging lanterns or paper lamps are perfect for creating a warm and stylish vibe. Hang them at varying heights to add depth, or place them in corners to save space while making a statement.

String lights along the railing can enhance the charm of your outdoor space. Drape them around balcony grills or wrap them through potted plants for a magical garden feel.

For a touch of tradition, add DIY terracotta diyas or scented candles along windowsills or on small side tables. You can even group them on trays to create elegant clusters of light.

Balcony and patio lighting dos and don’ts:

Do’s Don’ts Use outdoor-safe, weatherproof lights for balconies exposed to rain or wind. Avoid hanging lights where they might get tangled or knocked down. Place diyas and candles in sturdy holders to prevent tipping over. Never leave diyas or candles burning unattended for safety.

Paper lamps and lanterns

String lights

Also read: Step into the festive spirit with stylish handbags, chic watches, and trendy footwear that redefine your Diwali wardrobe

Bedroom lighting ideas for Diwali

Diwali isn’t just about lighting up your living room or balcony – your bedroom deserves some festive love too! After all, it’s where you unwind and relax, so why not give it a glow-up this Diwali? Here are some simple touches will not only add warmth to your room but also make it the perfect place to relax after a busy day of celebrations!

Fairy lights

Drape them along your headboard to create a dreamy canopy effect over your bed.

Frame a mirror or wall art with fairy lights for that extra sparkle.

Place them in jars or bowls for a chic, decorative touch on your night stand or dresser.

Scented candles

Choose festive scents like sandalwood or jasmine to set the perfect mood.

Arrange them on decorative trays for a centrepiece that doubles as decor.

Place candles on window sills or dressers to fill the room with soft, flickering light.

Warm-hued lamps

Use bedside or floor lamps for soft, ambient lighting throughout the room.

Opt for dimmable lamps to adjust the brightness as needed.

Create a cosy reading nook with a lamp, a chair, and a warm throw blanket, perfect for festive downtime.

Bedroom lighting dos and don’ts:

Do’s Don’ts Use battery-operated fairy lights to avoid dangling cords. Avoid mixing too many lighting elements—keep it simple for a relaxing vibe. Ensure candles are placed away from fabrics like curtains or bedcovers. Don’t leave candles unattended, especially in the bedroom.

Check out these fairy lights, candles and candlesticks, bedside lamps and floor lamps for bedroom on Amazon

Fairy lights for bedroom

Scented candles and candlesticks

Also read:Amazon Great Indian Festival: Bumper Deals on home decor, furnishings, rugs, cushions, and showpieces with up to 81% off

Terrace lighting ideas for Diwali

If you’re decorating every nook of your home, why leave the terrace behind? Little did you know, but your terrace can be the perfect backdrop for unforgettable Diwali memories. Now the question is, how can you make your terrace stand out from the rest of your neighbourhood. From twinkling fairy lights draped along railings to elegant lanterns and floating diyas, there are endless ways to make your terrace shine.

And you know what the best part is? You don’t need to go over the top! Sometimes, a simple string of lights is enough to create that warm Diwali vibe. Check out the following easy Diwali lighting ideas that’ll make your terrace the highlight of Diwali!

LED string lights

Wrap them around pergolas or along the terrace roof to create a festive canopy of light.

Drape them along railings or staircases for a warm, inviting vibe.

Solar garden lamps

These lamps are eco-friendly and perfect for outdoor spaces, charging during the day and glowing at night.

Line walkways or place them near seating areas to ensure a soft, ambient glow throughout the terrace.

Luminous planters

Combine greenery with lighting by using planters that light up at night.

Place these glowing planters in corners or near seating zones to enhance the festive atmosphere.

Use different colours and sizes to create a unique visual effect.

Check out these solar garden lamps, luminous planters and more on Amazon

Solar lamps

Luminous planters on Amazon

Also read:Amazon Great Indian Festival Price Drop Alert: Minimum 50% off on sofa set, wardrobes, beds, mattresses and more

Entrance and doorway lighting ideas for Diwali

Your entrance is the first impression guests will have of your home during Diwali. So, we must make it as welcoming as possible. A beautifully decorated doorway and entrance sets the festive tone right from the moment someone steps foot inside.

While it’s tempting to go all out, remember that subtlety is key. A tasteful display can leave your guests impressed without overwhelming them. Here are some enchanting Diwali lighting ideas to create a warm and inviting atmosphere:

Torans with lights

Adorn your doorway with traditional torans that incorporate lights. These hangings not only beautify your entrance but also create a festive glow that beckons guests inside.

Choose colourful threads and embellishments to match your decor, making your entrance a vibrant focal point.

Rangoli with tea lights or diyas

Add a touch of artistry by creating a stunning rangoli at your entrance, using tea lights or diyas. This combination of colour and light will make your entrance stand out and give it a warm, inviting feel.

Pathway lights

Guide your guests with subtle pathway lights that illuminate the way to your home.

Use decorative solar lights or string lights along the walkway to create a magical ambiance while ensuring safety.

Consider placing lights in small clusters or along flower beds to add elegance without overwhelming the space.

Check out these torans and hanging lights on Amazon this Diwali

Torans with lights

Diyas

From the warm glow of diyas in your living room to the twinkling fairy lights on your balcony, every corner of your home can be illuminated with the magic of this festival. By blending traditional lighting elements like diyas and lanterns with modern accents like string lights and lamps, you can create a unique and personalised atmosphere that reflects your style. So, don't be afraid to experiment and have fun with your Diwali decor!

Wishing you all a festive season filled with light, love, and prosperity! Happy Diwali!

Similar articles for you

Amazon Dussehra Special Sale: Unlock hottest deals on men’s grooming essentials like trimmers and shavers, up to 83% off

Amazon Diwali Sale: Check out the best deals on watches, perfumes, shoes, clothes and more, up to 88% off

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024 Countdown: Save up to 70% off on sunscreens, conditioners and more at the Great Indian Festival



More than 60% off on Water Heaters! Winter ready with early deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival! Limited Period Offers

FAQs on Diwali lighting What types of lights are traditionally used for Diwali? Diwali lighting traditionally includes oil lamps (diyas), candles, and decorative electric lights. Diyas are often made of clay and filled with oil or ghee, while electric lights can be string lights or decorative lamps.

How can I safely decorate with lights during Diwali? To ensure safety, use LED lights instead of incandescent ones as they produce less heat. Keep flammable materials away from lights, avoid overloading electrical circuits, and never leave lights unattended.

Can I use eco-friendly lighting options for Diwali? Yes, many eco-friendly options are available, such as solar-powered lights, biodegradable diyas, and natural wax candles. These options reduce environmental impact while still creating a festive atmosphere.

When is the best time to start decorating for Diwali? It is common to start decorating at least a few days before Diwali, often beginning with Dhanteras. Many families decorate their homes on the night of the festival, ensuring everything is ready for the celebration.

Disclaimer:At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.